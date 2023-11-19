Weekly Horoscope Taurus, November 19-25, 2023 predicts pink of health

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be courageous while facing storms

With no issues in your love life, you will have a happy week. Professionally, you will excel and your financial status will also be good throughout the week.

Resolve all love-related issues this week. Take up professional assignments as opportunities. Plan for big financial investments this week and fortunately, health will also be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

No major relationship issue is visible in the love life. Be a good listener this week and express your love without inhibitions. While you shower affection, the lover will return the same. Spend more time together where you may also make crucial decisions about the future. An old love that was long lost but still haunting you will be back in life. However, those who are in a relationship should avoid this as they don’t want it to impact their present love life.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

You are professionally successful. New responsibilities also bring in opportunities to prove your potential at the workplace. While you stay away from office politics, ensure you also maintain a good rapport with team members. New projects will come in and utilize the communication skills to handle foreign clients. Some professionals will clear interviews to move abroad for job reasons. Entrepreneurs dealing in antiques, textiles, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and timber businesses will see good revenue.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Pick this week to settle a financial dispute with a friend. You may inherit a part of the family property while a legal issue will also be resolved. Consider investments in the stock market and speculative business. Some Taurus natives will buy a house or even a vehicle this week. You may need to have enough funds as an unexpected celebration or event may happen within the family where you may need to donate.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of health. No major illness will trouble you. However, it is good to have a complete body check-up. Seniors should avoid underwater activities. Consume a healthy diet packed with vegetables, fruits, and water. Stay away from smoking and alcohol. Instead consume more healthy items, including nuts.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON