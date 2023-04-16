Weekly Horoscope Virgo, April 16-22, 2023 predicts good luck for job seekers

Weekly astrological prediction says, you have a never die attitude

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today for April 16-22, 2023: Unexpected twists in the love life will surprise you this week.

Unexpected twists in the love life will surprise you this week. Be ready for more challenges at the office. Your finance & health would also be great this week.

Married people have issues in the relationship and you need to resolve them. Do not let someone dictate things in your life. Professionally, you will do great. The financial life would mostly be great while minor health issues may hurt senior Virgos. But general health would be good.

Virgo Love Horoscope Weekly

You may find new love this week. Plan to propose as the response will be positive. Avoid the opinion of a third person in a love affair and ensure you impress the partner in every way. Always have a positive attitude and plan surprise gifts and trips. A weekend vacation is a good idea. Those who plan to get married can fix their relationship with the support of their parents. Do not let the past relationship destroy the current one. Married Virgos need to skip extramarital affairs as your spouse may catch you red-handed this week.

Virgo Career Horoscope Weekly

Your statements at the office need to be politically correct. Do not let anyone have the opportunity to distort your words. Always show the willingness to take up additional responsibilities. Attend meetings and sessions at the office with a proper report about the tasks. Entrepreneurs may have issues with clients abroad and all issues need to be resolved for good. Those who are into manufacturing, construction, and transport business may have objections from city authorities. These issues need to be resolved as early as you can. Those who plan to attend competitive examinations may need to work extra hours. Job seekers will have a smile in the second half of the week.

Virgo Money Horoscope Weekly

Financially, you will be on the safer side. Some projects may work and you will receive a fortune. You may also inherit wealth from the side of your spouse A sibling may demand a part of the property and there is a chance of litigation this week. This may require you to spend money for legal purposes. You may also purchase a home or repair the existing one this week

Virgo Health Horoscope Weekly

Senior Virgos may not be happy with their health. Sleep issues may disturb them. Consult a doctor to resolve this crisis. Kidney-related ailments may be common among Virgos. Yoga is a good option for mental health as well as physical well-being. If you want to quit smoking, choose this week as the result would be better.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

