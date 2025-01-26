Weekly Horoscope Virgo, January 26- February 1, 2025 predicts new challenges

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Sky is your limit Virgo Weekly Horoscope January 26- February 1, 2025: Despite the prosperity, you should refrain from heavy expenditure this week.

Fix the love issues to stay happy with the partner this week. You should not compromise on work and this can have positive results. Wealth is also fine.

All love-related issues should be settled for a better future. Be careful at the office as challenges may come up. Despite the prosperity, you should refrain from heavy expenditure this week. No major medical issues will also come up.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Be ready to fall in love this week. Interestingly, you will meet up with someone special this week and will realize that you have lost the heart once again. This may happen in the first half of the week. You may also plan a romantic dinner or vacation somewhere this week. Some male natives will be happy to take the relationship forward and will consider the marriage as well. Married females may also get conceived this week.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Take up new challenges this week. Those who are in the creative industry like authors, designers, and animation experts will earn more money this week. You may also be required to impress the clients and this will demand you brush up your skills. The second part of the week is also good to switch the jobs or to even attending interviews. Businessmen must have a concrete plan and spend a reasonable amount of time planning. Take time out of your calendar to sharpen your axe.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may come up but you can go ahead with the plans. Do not spend too high on luxury items. You may repay a loan this week and also repay all the dues. The second part of the week is also good for buying a new property and even buying a vehicle. Speculative business is a good option to invest but you need to learn about it to be successful. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for trade promotions to new territories.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will disrupt the routine life. However, you need to be careful while having sleep-related issues. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption. You should also avoid driving at a high speed, especially at night.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

