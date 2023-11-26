Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023 predicts fiscal disputes

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be passionate about success

The romantic relationship is intact this week. With many professional opportunities, you will be successful at the office with a strong financial status as well.

Handle love-related troubles with a mature attitude. Officially, you have opportunities to prove your mettle. Both health and finance will be at your side.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Virgos is fortunate to see success in the relationship. Single Virgos, especially females will see a partner as the week comes to an end. Female Virgos will get a proposal from an unexpected person, perhaps someone whom you have known for a long time. Avoid all ego-related debates this week and also ensure you settle even the past differences. Some Virgos will get back to an old love affair. However, married natives must avoid any activity that may impact their marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Have a positive attitude at the workplace and this will help in team tasks. Be diligent and also resolve all professional crises at meeting rooms. Have innovative ideas ready at team meetings and your management will be happy to give you bigger roles this week. You’ll receive interview calls and can be sure about clearing them comfortably. Not all business partnerships will be fruitful and you should also settle legal tussles involved in business expansions.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issues will disturb the week. There can be minor troubles in the first half of the week but things will be back on track as the week progresses. Though the returns from previous investments may not be as expected, you will be good in terms of wealth. Entrepreneurs will see good opportunities to take the trade to the next level. Some fortunate traders will see a good market aboard as well.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Ensure you have a properly balanced personal and professional life. Keep junk food out of the life. Some Virgos may develop viral fever, cough-related issues, unexpected pain at joints, and stomach pain. Do regular health check-ups to ensure your body is in good condition.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

