Weekly Horoscope Virgo, November 9-15, 2025: Wealth will come from multiple sources

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, e up new tasks to prove your professional diligence. Financially, you are good, but your health may demand more care. Virgo Monthly Horoscope, November 2025: Read the astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Resolve every issue within the relationship. Utilize your potential to succeed professionally. While wealth is positive, your health may have issues.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Minor clashes or ego-related tussles will be there in the love life. It is wise to spend more time together and discuss the issues. Spend more time in the relationship and also value your partner. The second part of the week is good for deciding on marriage. Some females may conceive this week. Always stay away from ego clashes, especially with someone whom you have recently met. Married male natives must avoid office hookups that may put their marital life in trouble.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Your discipline will win the hearts of seniors and continue taking up new responsibilities that will pave the way for career growth. Those who are into IT will see opportunities abroad. Authors will have work published, while lawyers, chefs, and bankers will also be productive this week. Students waiting for admission at foreign universities will have positive news. Businessmen will also develop issues with local authorities this week.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come from multiple sources. A previous investment will bring good returns this week. You may buy or sell a property. This week is also good to renovate the house or even to try your luck in the stock market. Some females will also be able to book tickets and make hotel reservations for foreign tours this week. Businessmen can confidently sign new transactions that will bring in money for trade expansions.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

There can be complications in your health. Some females will have breathing issues. Those who have a history of cardiac illness may develop complications in the first part of the week. You may prefer the second part of the week to join a gym or a yoga class. You will develop a viral fever or sore throat that may not be serious enough to have an impact on your routine life.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

