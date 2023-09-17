Weekly Horoscope Virgo, September 17-23, 2023 advises to take financial guidance
Read Virgo weekly horoscope for September 17-23, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Health will be positive this week.
Virgo – 23rd August to 22nd September
Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Virgos fear nothing but their consciousness
Happy love life is what the week promises you. Your professional life will be good and this will reflect in your finance. Health will be positive this week.
Be sincere in the relationship and this will make the bonding stronger. Professional challenges will be resolved without much effort. You are fortunate in terms of finance and health will also be at your side.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
Some Virgos may face challenges in the relationship and the love life will not be as smooth as you expect. It is good to resolve all problems before things go loose. Handle ego-related issues with a mature attitude. Spend more time together and share emotions to save the relationship. This week is also a good time to extend the family and female Virgos can consider getting conceived.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
Healthcare professionals can expect opportunities to relocate abroad. Some chefs and IT professionals will also be fortunate to go to Europe for job reasons. New responsibilities at the workplace will make you stronger. Avoid office gossip and focus more on productivity. An artist or a creative person may get the first break in their career this week. Marketing and salespersons will need to be careful while dealing with clients abroad.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
This week, you will see fortune coming in the form of ancestral property or winning a legal issue over finance. Some Virgos will be happy to donate wealth to charity while the second half of the week is good for that. A celebration at home will need you to contribute a big amount this week. It is crucial you maintain the wealth by handling it diligently. A financial guide can help you in investment matters.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
Physically, you will be strong enough and free from ailments. However, you should also ensure mental peace and harmony at home. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. Some seniors will have breathing difficulties as well as pain in joints which will need attention. Those who have surgery on the calendar can pick this week as the result will be positive.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857