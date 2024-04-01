Weekly Numerology Predictions From 1st to 7th April 2024

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month) Ganesha says this week of April, people with number 1 will see good progress in their workplace and you will be able to achieve a lot based on your hard work. Keep your expenses under control this week otherwise your monthly budget may get spoiled. In love life, mutual love will become stronger and romance will enter gradually. At the end of the week, your hard work will bear fruit and you will move forward in the path of progress in life. Read your free weekly numerology predictions on hindustantimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for these numbers from 1st to 7th April 2024

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of April, people with radix number 2 will make good progress in their workplace and their respect will increase. You may get help from someone to complete your project and the path to progress will be paved. Time will be romantic in love life and old memories will be fresh. There will be improvement in financial matters and thoughtful investments will bring auspicious results for you. At the end of the week, you will be full of enthusiasm and will achieve happiness and prosperity in life based on hard work.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of April, people with number 3 will see progress in their workplace, and at the beginning of the week, you will receive good news related to your project. This week, decisions taken realistically and thoughtfully will improve your financial condition. There may be ideological differences in love life, and because of this, it would be better not to reach any decision immediately. Muscle pain may increase at the end of the week and you will get a chance to meet a friend.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says from the financial point of view, this week of April is going to be auspicious for people with radix number 4 and they will receive good messages of financial gain. You will be very aware and busy regarding financial matters this week. There will be a delay in starting any new project in the workplace. This week will be favorable for married people, they can go out somewhere with their spouse. At the end of the week, mutual love will strengthen and you will spend pleasant time in the company of loved ones.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of April, there are auspicious chances of progress in the workplace for people with radix number 5 and if they reach any decision with patience, they will get better results. Family and marital life will be good and there will be happiness and peace in life. In financial matters, there are beautiful combinations of financial gains, although they may be a little less than your expectations. At the end of the week, it will be in your interest to take any decision calmly.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of April, people with number 6 will have their incomplete work completed and may also run around for government schemes. This week there is a need to control your expenses and you will also be interested in religious activities. Professionals and businessmen will get good financial benefits and there will be a good increase in your income. Be sure to pay attention to your health at the end of the week. It will take you longer to achieve the changes you want in your life.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of April, people with number 7 will progress in their work field and their respect will also increase. This week you can also bring something new to your project. This week will be auspicious for financial matters and you will get many opportunities for financial gain this week. Talking about family life, you will complete incomplete household tasks with your brothers and there may also be talk of marriage of a member of the family. At the end of the week, your health will improve and you will also get support from friends.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says this week of April, avoid dealing money with anyone with number 8 and stay focused on your work. Students preparing for competitive exams may have to work hard. This week you will get a chance to go abroad and there may be ideological differences with a family member. Employed people may face problems in work due to officials this week, while business will progress at a normal pace. The more focus you have at the end of the week, the more successful you will be.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says for people with number 9, there will be good progress in the workplace this week of April and you will be attracted to some attractive projects. In love life, mutual love will become stronger and happiness will knock. You will get happiness and prosperity in life with the blessings of elders. Will plan to go on a religious trip with family members. Decisions taken in partnership will bring results in your favor. There will be economic benefits and investments will continue to yield profits. Some adverse news may be received at the end of the week.

