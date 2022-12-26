Weekly Numerology Predictions from 26th December to 1st January, 2022

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says there is a need to remain self-sufficient this week. The mind will be troubled. Anger has to be controlled. Will get the support of the family. Profit opportunities are visible. The business will be smooth and there will be an improvement. There seems to be a possibility of change in job, but chances of progress are being made. Income will increase and will spend on clothes. Patience may decrease, and keep your emotions under control. Family responsibilities may increase. There can be disruptions in educational work. One has to be alert about the health of the children. There will be mental peace but there will also be dissatisfaction in the mind.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says hope-disappointment will remain in the mind. Avoid negative thoughts. Have to be patient. The rush will continue. Will get the support of the mother. There will be harshness in speech. Be calm in conversation. Will win over the enemies. There is a possibility of an increase in the workload on the job. Income from the property will increase. Money can be received from the mother. Vehicle pleasure will increase. Possibilities of progress are being created on the job, officers will get support. There will be an increase in income. There will be attention to art and music. The vehicle will get happiness. You can get good news from your children.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says from the beginning of the week, there will be sweetness in speech, but try to maintain patience. You can get success in all the work related to education. You will get child happiness. It is necessary to control anger. There will be pleasant results in work related to education. You will get happiness from children. There will be irritation in nature. There is a possibility of a change of place in the job. There can be feelings of peace, harmony, and happiness in the mind. There are chances of getting money from the mother, father, and elderly woman in the family.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says there will be ups and downs in the mind from the first day of the week. Family responsibility will increase. The workload on the job will increase. The mind can be disturbed. There will be irritation in nature. Will work with enthusiasm. There will be an increase in confidence. Governance is becoming the sum of power. The building will get happiness. There will be pleasant results in work related to education. You will get happiness from children. There will be irritation in nature. There are chances of an increase in income. Will get support from parents. Try to be patient.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says this week there are chances of a religious trip with the family. Mother's support will also be received. There will be a lot of confidence. Avoid being over-enthusiastic. Contact with an old friend is possible. Work related to education will be pleasant. Will have to pay attention to my health. Stay away from unnecessary fights. Control your emotions, and be self-controlled. Fame and respect will increase, there will be peace in the family, and vehicle happiness will increase.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says there will be cooperation of officers on the job, there can also be a change of place. There will be a sense of harshness in speech, and be restrained in conversation. Can shop for clothes. The mind can remain calm, but there will be a lack of confidence. Avoid getting angry. There will be pleasant results in the works related to education. The path of progress will be paved. Income will increase, and accumulated money will also increase but may have to move to another place.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says there is a possibility of progress in the job and business. Confidence will increase. Devotion towards religion will remain. There will be mental peace. Control anger. There can be religious functions in the family and friends. Hard work will remain in the workplace. Attention will be paid to art and music. You will get happiness from children. There may be a change of residence in Nakouri. Income will increase and you will get vehicle happiness.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says there can be an atmosphere of laughter and happiness in the family. Health has to be taken care of. There will be a lot of confidence. Avoid negative thoughts. Take care of your mother's health. You can get success in all the work related to education. You can get success in the workplace. You will get good news from children. There will be a trend toward clothes and jewelry. Can meet an old friend.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says the mind will be happy. There will be a lack of confidence. Peace of mind can be found but dissatisfaction can also remain. There will be peace in the family. Will get my father's support. There will be victory over the enemies. There can be estrangement with the brother. Money will be received from a woman in the family. You will get the support of friends. Exercise restraint in conversation, there can be harshness in speech. Expenses may increase.

