Weekly Numerology Predictions from 29th January to 4th February

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month) Ganesha says from the economic point of view, time will be favorable for people with radix number 1, and conditions for financial gain will be created this week. Due to your frankness at the workplace, problems may increase for you. It is also possible that when you are upset, you may make some decisions that may prove painful for your loved ones. There will be peace in your love life and you can make some concrete decisions with your spouse for a beautiful future. Work done in partnership during the week may bring good news for you. Read your free weekly numerology predictions on hindustantimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for these numbers from 29th January to 4th February

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, there will be a lot of changes in the love life of people with radix number 2 and happiness will knock in your life. You will make up your mind to bring something new to your workplace and will also benefit from business trips. Time will be favorable from a financial point of view and there will be financial gain also. Investments made this week may bring auspicious results for you. Changes are also being seen in your lifestyle during the week.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says people with Radix Number 3 may get sudden help from somewhere at the workplace this week and projects will be completed on time. Financial matters will improve and there will be financial gains too. The efforts you make in love life may ultimately be successful. It would be better if you resolve any confusion through discussion at the end of the week.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says in the love life of people with Radix number 4, mutual love will be strong and their love life will be romantic. This week you will get many opportunities to brighten your love life. If you stick to your opinion in financial matters and invest based on that, you can get more profits. There will be problems in the workplace and obstacles in completing the project.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says people with the number 5 will make progress in the workplace and work done in partnership can bring good news for you. This week will be auspicious for money-related matters and it will be better if you invest practically. Mutual distance may increase in love life. Even at the end of the week, you will be sad due to news related to any child.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says people with radix number 6 will make good progress in their workplace and stuck projects will be completed on time. The time of the week will be favorable for the success of the project and respect will also increase. Sudden decisions taken in financial matters can bring financial loss for you. The mind will remain emotional in love life, due to which problems may increase. Would like to spend time alone at the end of the week.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, people with number 7 will be very busy with their projects and if they work with teamwork, they can get more benefits. This week will also be good for financial matters and there will be auspicious opportunities for financial gains throughout this week. Ego conflicts may increase in your love life and trying to resolve any matter thoughtfully and with restraint will bring a decision in your favor.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says people with the number 8 will feel a lot of relief in their work matters this week and will also be very confident about the success of the project. Conditions for economic gain are being created. You may feel sad after receiving any news related to your love life. Your continuous efforts will eventually bring you auspicious results at the end of the week.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says there are auspicious chances of progress in the workplace for people with radix number 9 and their respect will also increase by doing social and religious work. If you do any work in partnership during the week, you will get better results. In financial matters, being too possessive about your investments can bring problems for you. At the end of the week, you may feel disappointed about something and your anxiety may also increase.

