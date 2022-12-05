Weekly Numerology Predictions from 5th to 11th December, 2022

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says this week can start with happiness. But maintain decency in conversation. There is a need to pay attention to the work related to education. Have to be patient. The rash may persist. Mother's support can be found. There can be harshness in speech. Be calm in conversation. There can be problems with accumulated money and property-related work. You can get pleasant results from competitive exams and interviews. Religious functions can be held in the house of family or friends.. There are chances of an increase in income from writing work. Vehicle pleasure can increase. You need to take care of your health.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says there is a need to be self-sufficient this week. The mind can be disturbed. Anger has to be controlled. Family support can be found. Profit opportunities are visible. Business can run smoothly and it can improve. There seems to be a possibility of change in job, but progress is being made. Income can increase and can spend on clothes. Patience may come in handy, and keep your emotions under control. Family responsibilities may increase. There can be disruptions in academic work. One has to be conscious of the health of the child. Mental peace can be found but there can also be dissatisfaction in the mind. Religious functions can be held in the house of friends. Clothes can be received as gifts from friends.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says hope and disappointment can remain in the mind. Avoid negative thoughts. You need to take care of your and your mother's health very much. You can get victory over enemies. There is a possibility of increasing the workload on the job. Income from a property can increase. Money can be received from the mother. There is a possibility of change in the field of job, and change of place is also possible. Chances of progress are being made on the job, and the cooperation of officers can be found. There can be an increase in income. There can be a meditation on art and music. You can get vehicle happiness. You can get good news about promotions from the side of the child.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says there can be sweetness in speech from the beginning of the week, but try to maintain patience. You can get success in work related to education. The health of the child has to be taken care of. You can get child happiness. It is necessary to control anger. You may have to attend religious work in any family home. A job change is more likely. There can be feelings of peace and happiness in the mind. There are chances of getting money from the mother and any elderly woman in the family.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says there can be ups and downs in the mind from the first day of the week. There are high chances of promotion in your job. Governance is becoming the sum of might. The building can get happiness. You can get good results in work related to education. You can get happiness from children. There can be irritability in nature. Religious work can be done at home. You can get the support of parents. There is a possibility of a decrease in the accumulated wealth. Try to be patient.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says you may have to work more and more this week with a colleague in the workplace. Family responsibility may increase. The workload on the job may increase. The mind can be restless. There can be irritability in nature. Can work with enthusiasm. There can be an increase in confidence. You can get the cooperation of the officers, due to which there are chances of an increase in income. Chances are being made for a religious journey. You can get the support of friends. There may be more rush.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says you can get the cooperation of the officers on the job, but there can also be a change of place. There can be a sense of bitterness in speech, exercise restraint in conversation. Can shop for clothes. The mind may remain calm, but there may be a lack of confidence. Avoid getting angry. You can get pleasant and good results in work related to education. The path of progress can be paved. Income may increase and accumulated money may also increase but may have to go to another place.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says this week there are chances of a religious journey with the family. Mother's support can also be obtained. There can be a lot of confidence. Avoid being over-enthusiastic. Contact with an old friend is possible. Work-related to education can be enjoyable. You have to pay attention to your health because this week you may have minor ailments. Stay away from unnecessary fights. You can get the support of officers in the office. Control your emotions and control yourself. There can be an increase in fame and respect, there can be peace in the family and there can be an increase in vehicle happiness.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says you can get promotion in job. Confidence can increase. There can be dedication toward religion. Mental peace can be found. Control anger. You may have to go to someone's house for religious work in the family. There can be hard work in the workplace. Art and music can be taken care of. You can get happiness from children. There can be an increase in income and you can get vehicle pleasure. Marital happiness can increase and employment opportunities can be found with the help of friends. There can be irritability in nature.

