Weekly Panchang (April 15-21): Find out auspicious days, transits & festivals

This week festivals like Hanuman Jayanti and Chaitra Purnima will be celebrated, along with Good Friday and Easter. While no planet will be changing their zodiac sign this week, Mercury, Mars and Venus will move into a new nakshatra. Auspicious muhurtas are available for marriage, purchase of property and vehicle. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious days for tying the knot are April 17 (7:17 am to 5:34 am of April 18), April 19 (5:02 pm to 1:39 am of April 20) and April 21 (10:22 am to 9:52 pm).

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There are no auspicious days for griha pravesh at this time due to operation of unfavourable lunar month.

Property Purchase Muhurat: It is an auspicious day to purchase a property or get property registration done on April 21 (5:50 am to 5:49 am of April 22).

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: It is an auspicious day to purchase a vehicle on April 17 (5:54 am to 10:01 pm).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury will enter Bharani nakshatra on April 15, 2022, Friday at 01:26 am

Mars will enter Shatabhisha nakshatra on April 16, 2022, Saturday at 11:18 am

Venus will enter Poorva Bhadrapada nakshatra on April 18, 2022, Monday at 8:22 pm

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Good Friday (Friday, April 15, 2022): Good Friday is a Christian feast remembering the crucifixion of Jesus. Good Friday is also known as Holy Friday.

Hanuman Jayanti (Saturday, April 16, 2022): As a way to honour Lord Hanuman's birth, a Hanuman Jayanti is observed. Hanuman Jayanti is a full moon day in the Chaitra month festival dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated by devotees at various times throughout the year, depending on the location they hail from and the calendar they use. The most celebrated North Indian festival is Hanuman Jayanti, which falls on Chaitra Purnima. In Hindu mythology, Hanuman is said to have been born at dawn. Spiritual discourses begin at daybreak on Hanuman Jayanti Day and end when the sun rises. Hanuman is also known as Anjaneya. He is an ardent devotee of Lord Rama and Sita.

Chaitra Purnima (Saturday, April 16, 2022): According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Chaitra Purnima is the first Purnima of the year, following Yugadi and Gudi Padwa. On Purnima day, people worship Lord Satyanarayana, an extraordinarily compassionate manifestation of Lord Vishnu, and fast for him. According to their local traditions, several groups conduct a one-day fast on Purnima Tithi.

Easter (Sunday, April 17, 2022): Easter is also known as Resurrection Sunday or Easter Sunday. Easter is a Christian feast and holiday that commemorates Jesus' death and resurrection.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

April 15: 10:45 am to 12:21 am

April 16: 9:08 am to 10:45 am

April 17: 5:11 pm to 6:48 pm

April 18: 7:30 am to 9:07 am

April 19: 3:35 pm to 5:12 pm

April 20: 12:20 pm to 1:58 pm

April 21: 1:58 pm to 3:35 pm

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

