Weekly Panchang February 3-9:Phalguna month,Magha Purnima & Auspicious Muhuratas

This week some important planetary transits will take place. Rahu – the planet of desires and illusion – will move into Ashwini nakshatra. Mercury – the planet of intelligence and business – will transit into Capricorn sign. This week will also witness the beginning of the auspicious Hindu month of Phalguna. This is the last month in the Hindu calendar after which the Hindu new year will commence. Apart from this, auspicious muhuratas are available for marriage, vehicle purchase and purchase and registration of property. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata is available for marriage on February 6 (09:44 PM to 07:06 AM, Feb 07), February 7 (07:06 AM to 04:03 PM), February 8 (06:23 AM to 07:05 AM, Feb 09) and February 9 (07:05 AM to 07:04 AM, Feb 10)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata is available for griha pravesh on February 8 (08:15 PM to 06:23 AM, Feb 09)

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on February 3 (07:08 AM to 07:08 AM, Feb 04)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle this week is available on February 3 (07:08 AM to 06:57 PM) and February 5 (07:07 AM to 12:13 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mercury enters Uttara Ashadha nakshatra on February 4, Saturday, at 3:07 PM

Sun enters Dhanishtha nakshatra on February 6, Monday, at 7:51 PM

Rahu transits Ashwini nakshatra on February 6, 2023, Monday, at 11:26 PM

Mercury enters Capricorn sign on February 7, Tuesday, at 7:38 AM

Venus enters Poorva Bhadrapada on February 7, Tuesday, at 6:06 PM

Jupiter transits Uttara Bhadrapada Pada on February 8, Wednesday, at 6:48 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Magha Purnima (Sunday, February 5): This is considered an auspicious day in North India and thousands of people take a holy dip in the Ganges River on this day. Bathing in Maa Ganga destroys all sins, hence the importance of bathing in the Ganges becomes even more special on the full moon day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Sunday, February 5): He was a famous saint of the Bhakti Movement. As per Hindu calendar Guru Ravidas was born on Magha Purnima.

Phalguna month (Monday, February 6): It is the last month of the Hindu calendar. After this comes the month of Chaitra which is considered to be the beginning of the Hindu New Year. Holi and Mahashivratri, the most famous festivals of Hinduism, is celebrated in the month of Falgun.

Sankashti Chaturthi (Thursday, February 9): It is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi that follows the full moon or Purnima tithi during Krishna Paksha. Stoic devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a strict fast during Sankashti Chaturthi every year.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

February 03: 11:13 AM to 12:35 PM

February 04: 09:51 AM to 11:13 AM

February 05: 04:41 PM to 06:03 PM

February 06: 08:29 AM to 09:51 AM

February 07: 03:20 PM to 04:42 PM

February 08: 12:35 PM to 01:58 PM

February 09: 01:58 PM to 03:21 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON