Weekly Panchang for April 19-25, 2025: Auspicious & Inauspicious Muhurats

This week begins with a much more open mood than the one before it. The lunar cycle is now growing, moving from Dwitiya and Tritiya into Navami and Dashami by the end of the stretch. So, the overall tone is no longer about closure or clearing. It is about starting again, finding rhythm, and giving shape to what has only just begun. The first half of the week feels fresher and more visibly supportive. The later half becomes deeper, more devotional, and a little more emotionally layered.

Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for April 19-25, 2026

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The Moon is what changes the feel of the week the most. It opens in Mesha, which brings initiative and freshness. Then it settles into Vrishabha, where the energy becomes steadier and more grounded. Midweek, Mithuna brings movement, conversation, and quicker thought. By the final stretch, the tone turns more inward again as the Moon reaches the Pushya–Ashlesha zone, making the end of the week feel more personal and spiritually charged. So, the week does not stay in one emotional register for long. It keeps changing, but in a way that feels natural.

The opening also carries festival weight. Parashurama Jayanti is clearly tied to 19 April, while Akshaya Tritiya falls on a 19–20 April cusp across calendars, with some treating 20 April as the more favourable observance day. That slight variation does not weaken the opening of the week. It actually extends the auspicious feel across Sunday and Monday.

2. Shubh Muhurat This Week

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{{^usCountry}} This is a more supportive week than the one before it, but not every kind of beginning is equally favoured. Marriage muhurat improves clearly on 20 and 21 April, making those the cleaner windows for unions and formal ceremonies. Property purchase looks strongest on 23 April. Vehicle purchase is more selective, with 24 April standing out more clearly than the rest of the week. Griha Pravesh remains the cautious area, with the available indications still less supportive across this stretch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is a more supportive week than the one before it, but not every kind of beginning is equally favoured. Marriage muhurat improves clearly on 20 and 21 April, making those the cleaner windows for unions and formal ceremonies. Property purchase looks strongest on 23 April. Vehicle purchase is more selective, with 24 April standing out more clearly than the rest of the week. Griha Pravesh remains the cautious area, with the available indications still less supportive across this stretch. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} So, the practical reading is simple. The opening days are better for auspicious beginnings and formal commitments. The middle of the week supports steadier progress. The later part of the week is still useful, but it asks for more depth and discernment rather than casual experimentation. 3. Planetary Movement Through the Week {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, the practical reading is simple. The opening days are better for auspicious beginnings and formal commitments. The middle of the week supports steadier progress. The later part of the week is still useful, but it asks for more depth and discernment rather than casual experimentation. 3. Planetary Movement Through the Week {{/usCountry}}

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There are no dramatic back-to-back sign changes driving the week, but the tone still changes a great deal through the Moon. What starts in fire becomes steadier in earth, lighter in air, and more feeling-led by the end. That gives the week a natural sequence: begin, stabilise, think, and then move inwardly with what has started taking shape.

By 23 April, the spiritual side of the week becomes much stronger, with Ganga Saptami, Guru Pushya Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, and Amrita Siddhi Yoga all clustering around the date. By 24 and 25 April, the texture deepens again through Bagalamukhi Jayanti, Masik Durgashtami, Sita Navami, and the presence of Ganda Moola around the closing stretch.

4. Festivals and Observances

This week carries several important observances, but the tone does not stay the same throughout. The opening is linked with the Parashurama Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya zone. 20 April brings Matangi Jayanti, Rohini Vrat, and Sankarshana Chaturthi. By 23 April, the spiritual mood becomes more noticeable with Ganga Saptami. The last part of the week feels more devotional and more intense, with Bagalamukhi Jayanti and Masik Durgashtami on 24 April, followed by Sita Navami on 25 April.

5. Rahu Kalam

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Rahu Kalam is still best kept separate from new beginnings, even in a week that otherwise offers good openings. Ongoing work can continue during these periods, but something important that is just beginning is usually better started outside them. The timings for this week are:

Sunday, April 19: 5:10 PM – 6:45 PMMonday, April 20: 7:28 AM – 9:05 AMTuesday, April 21: 3:35 PM – 5:13 PMWednesday, April 22: 12:19 PM – 1:57 PMThursday, April 23: 1:57 PM – 3:35 PMFriday, April 24: 10:41 AM – 12:19 PMSaturday, April 25: 9:04 AM – 10:41 AM

Overall, this is a week of auspicious reopening, steady building, and deeper spiritual emphasis as it moves ahead. It begins with promise, but it does not stay surface-level. It gains depth as it goes.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishita Kotiya ...Read More Ishita Kotiya, popularly known as “IshK Aura” on her astrology and tarot platform, is a Psychologist, Astrologer, and Holistic Life Strategist known for integrating psychological insight with predictive astrology and intuitive sciences. Holding a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology, she specializes in emotional trauma, relationship dynamics, and behavioral patterns, bringing a rare clinical depth to her astrological interpretations. Her work bridges evidence-based psychology with traditional astrological frameworks, enabling her to offer guidance that is both insightful and practically applicable. With over 10 years of experience in Tarot, Astrology, occult sciences, Reiki, and other intuitive healing modalities, Ishita has worked extensively in the spiritual and healing space, developing a multidimensional approach to guidance and transformation. In addition to astrology, she is a Certified Life Coach, Master Spiritual Life Coach, and a practitioner of Pranic Healing and Reiki. She also holds certifications in Body Language Analysis (Levels 1 and 2) with a focus on criminology. As astrologers never stop being students, she continues to deepen her study in health astrology and predictive astrology as she evolves in her practice. Read Less

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