Weekly Panchang for November 1-7, 2025: Mars in Anuradha Nakshatra, Tulsi Vivah, Auspicious Muhuratas

This Panchanga week unites planetary shifts with auspicious festivals. Mars traverses Anuradha Nakshatra, fostering determination and intent, while Venus moves through Libra into Swati, promoting balance, creativity, and harmony in relationships. The Sun takes its place in Vishakha, enlightening clarity, fairness, and purposeful acts. On the spiritual front, the week is laden with significant observances. Kansa Vadh celebrates Lord Krishna's victory over Kansa —the victory of good over evil. Devutthana Ekadashi marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu from his cosmic slumber, and Tulasi Vivah, the symbolic marriage of Tulasi to Vishnu, is celebrated with delight and reverence. The beginning of Margashirsha month aligns with devotion, simplicity, and spiritual practices, offering a sacred time for prayer, introspection, and renewal. Let’s delve into the detailed Panchanga for New Delhi, NCT, India. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for November 1-7, 2025.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides the best possible outcome, in line with our destiny, if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat available this week on November 2, Sunday (11:11 PM to 06:34 AM, Nov 03), on November 3, Monday (06:34 AM to 07:40 PM) and on November 6, Thursday (03:28 AM to 06:37 AM, Nov 07).

: Auspicious marriage muhurat available this week on November 2, Sunday (11:11 PM to 06:34 AM, Nov 03), on November 3, Monday (06:34 AM to 07:40 PM) and on November 6, Thursday (03:28 AM to 06:37 AM, Nov 07). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on November 3, Monday (06:34 AM to 02:05 AM, Nov 04), on November 6, Thursday (03:28 AM to 06:37 AM, Nov 07) and on November 7, Friday (06:37 AM to 06:38 AM, Nov 08).

: Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on November 3, Monday (06:34 AM to 02:05 AM, Nov 04), on November 6, Thursday (03:28 AM to 06:37 AM, Nov 07) and on November 7, Friday (06:37 AM to 06:38 AM, Nov 08). Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on Friday, November 7 (12:33 AM to 06:38 AM, Nov 08).

Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on Friday, November 7 (12:33 AM to 06:38 AM, Nov 08). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on November 3, Monday (03:05 PM to 02:05 AM, Nov 04) and on November 7, Friday (11:05 AM to 06:38 AM, Nov 08).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move daily and traverse several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It helps understand the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars enters Anuradha Nakshatra on November 1 (Saturday)

Venus enters Libra on November 2 (Sunday)

Venus and Jupiter at a deep square on November 3 (Monday)

Venus and Saturn at a deep 150-degree angle on November 3 (Monday)

Sun enters Vishakha Nakshatra on November 6 (Thursday)

Venus enters Swati Nakshatra on November 7 (Friday)

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Kansa Vadh commemorates Lord Krishna’s slaying of the tyrant Kansa, epitomising the victory of dharma over adharma. Devotees relive stories about Krishna's valour and recite prayers and rituals. The occasion fosters faith, protection, and righteousness-the divine force in the world that destroys evil and restores balance through evil. Bhishma Panchak Begins (November 1, Saturday): Bhishma Panchak is dedicated to Bhishma Pitamah during the last five days of the month of Kartika. These days are very important for fasting, chanting Vishnu mantras, and performing charity. It purifies the mind and body, bestows good health, prosperity, and spiritual merit, and pays tribute to devotion, sacrifice, and discipline.

Also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, Devutthana Ekadashi marks the actual awakening of Lord Vishnu from his cosmic sleep. Fasting, worship of the tulasi plant, and preparations for auspicious ceremonies such as Tulasi Vivah are typical undertakings on this day. It is a day for renewal, prosperity, and spiritual elevation. Thus, it is deemed auspicious to commence any sacred work or vow on this day. Tulasi Vivah (November 2, Sunday): Tulasi Vivah is the ceremonial marriage of the Tulasi plant to Lord Vishnu, frequently in the form of Shaligram. The devotees celebrate with various rituals, songs, and offerings symbolic of the divine union. The day is considered highly auspicious for marriages and prosperity and officially marks the end of Chaturmas.

Gauna Devutthana Ekadashi is celebrated in a few particular areas one day after Devutthana Ekadashi. All denominational fasts, worship of Lord Vishnu, and Tulasi puja are the same. This provides devotees with an option to remain in tune with regional variations, so that the blessings of prosperity, renewal, and spiritual upliftment are granted equally. Vaishnava Devutthana Ekadashi (November 2, Sunday): On this Ekadashi, Vaishnava communities worship Lord Vishnu with great devotion. On this day, temples perform great pujas, kirtans, and processions. Fasting and worship on this day are considered to cleanse away all sins and grant moksha, or liberation. The day is a reminder to embrace Lord Vishnu's grace, binding Vaishnavas in the power of faith and devotion.

Yogeshwara Dwadashi is devoted to Lord Vishnu in his Yogeshwar form. Devotees fast, recite Vishnu Sahasranama, and perform pujas for spiritual strength and prosperity. Observing this day offers protection, peace, and divine grace, reminding the devotees of Vishnu's role as sustainer and as guide in the spiritual sphere. Tamasa Manvadi (November 2, Sunday): Tamasa Manvadi signals the start of a new Manvantara in Hindu cosmology, acknowledging Tamasa Manu as a cosmic ruler. The observance brings into focus the cycles of time and order of divinity, urging devotees to ponder upon dharma, cosmic equilibrium, and the place of humans in the universe.

Vishweshwara Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva in his Vishweshwara manifestation at Kashi. People fast, do abhishek and chant mantras, praying for liberation and blessings. The vrat is an acceptance or surrender of one's existence toward the supreme power of Lord Shiva, which ensures protection and prosperity while removing obstacles to the path of devotion. Soma Pradosh Vrat (November 3, Monday): Soma Pradosh Vrat is observed when Pradosh falls on a Monday and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The devotees observe a fast and, at twilight, worship the Lord by offering bilva leaves, milk, and prayers. This Vrat brings peace, health, and fulfilment of desires, and protects one from danger, while strengthening one's devotion and spiritual discipline towards Lord Shiva.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is celebrated with devotion to both Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva in Kashi. Illuminate the lamp with bilva-leaf offerings for Vishnu and tulasi-leaf offerings for Shiva. The ritual represents the balance of keeping and destroying, bringing peace, prosperity, and release to devotees who worship with devotion. Manikarnika Snan (November 4, Tuesday): On the Kartika Shukla Chaturdashi, Manikarnika Snana is the holy bath in the Ganga at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. According by the Devas, it grants moksha and spiritual purification. Pilgrims bathe at sunrise as an act of faith, renewal, and through the blessings of the Divine, liberation from sins.

Kartika Chaumasi Chaudas is a Jain observance that marks the end of the four months of Chaturmas. Fasting, penance, and prayer take place on this day. The day symbolises restraint, purification, and spiritual discipline, marking the end of a sacred period dedicated to internal growth and dharma. Dev Diwali (November 5, Wednesday): Dev Diwali, an auspicious festival celebrated on Kartika Purnima, celebrates the moment when the gods descended on earth. Thousands of diyas are placed all along the banks of the Ganga in Varanasi, creating a stunning spectacle. Devotees worship Lord Shiva and undertake acts of charity. This festival stands for light, divinity, and joy, celebrating the triumph of good over evil.

Bhishma Panchak ends after five days of fasting for Lord Vishnu. It has special spiritual merit because of Bhishma's own recommendations for such observances. The end of this vrat ensures the blessings of health, prosperity, and moksha, honouring faith, sacrifice, and devotion to dharma. Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 5, Wednesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Devotees sing kirtans, celebrate langars, and hold processions as they recite his teachings based on equality, compassion, and devotion to God. The day encourages unity, humility, and service and reminds everyone of the universal messages of Guru Nanak.

Pushkara Snana is the holy bath in the Pushkar Lake during Kartika Purnima. Devotees believe that it awards salvation while wiping away sins. Pilgrims perform rituals and visit the Brahma Temple. The observance is one of the most holy rites in Hindu tradition as it highlights purification, devotion, and blessings of prosperity. Kartika Ashtahnika Ends (November 5, Wednesday): Kartika Ashtahnika ends after eight days of Jain sacraments, fasting, and meditation. This observance stresses purification, asceticism, and contemplation of scriptures. The conclusion of this period grants spiritual merit, clarity, and inner strength—a great reminder of the importance of discipline and devotion on the path back to liberation.

Kartika Ratha Yatra is celebrated with processions of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra in Puri and elsewhere. Chanting and singing of bhajans fill the air as the devotees pull the chariots with devotion. This festival bespeaks the appearance of divinity in human form, community joy, and the blessings of Lord Jagannath for cosmic restoration and protection. Kartika Purnima Vrat (November 5, Wednesday): Kartika Purnima Vrat is observed through fasting, holy baths, worship of Lord Vishnu and Shiva, lighting of lamps, and charity. The day is a very auspicious occasion symbolising purity, prosperity, and spiritual merit, and is believed to shower blessings equivalent to a myriad of yajnas.

Kartika Purnima is a sacred full moon day associated with various rites and festivals like Dev Diwali and Tulasi Vivah. Devotees do sacred baths, pujas, and light up lamps. The day signifies divine blessings, gratification of desires, and spiritual upliftment, making it one of the most auspicious lunar days. Anvadhan (November 5, Wednesday): Anvadhan is part of the procedure called yajna, in which offerings are made into a holy fire. It highlights discipline, gratitude, and purification. The ritual speaks to one's harmony with cosmic forces, prosperity, and the maintenance of dharma, and hence reminds devotees of the ever-present connection between divine energies and human life.

Uttama Manvadi marks the inauguration of a new cycle of the cosmos under the reign of Uttama Manu. This observance reflects cycles of creation and dissolution of Hindu cosmology. Devotees become aware of the divine order and a state of balance, along with the revitalisation of cosmic renewal, emphasising dharma, discipline, and the continuation of creation under divine guidance. Margashirsha Begins North (November 6, Thursday): The Margashirsha month begins in North India and is highly sacred for the worship of Lord Krishna and Lord Vishnu. Grand activities such as fasting, chanting, and making charitable donations do take place. It is only deemed appropriate for simplicity, devotion, and spiritual development so that the divine blessings of peace and prosperity may shower down during this auspicious period.

Masik Karthigai is the monthly festival honouring Lord Shiva and Lord Muruga. Lighting rows of lights, performing pujas, and chanting mantras are done for God's protection and blessings. The festival symbolises light emerging from darkness, and it will bless all families and communities with peace, prosperity, and spiritual strength. Ishti (November 6, Thursday): Ishti is a Hindu invocatory ceremony wherein gifts are offered to fire drums to honour the gods. It symbolises purgation, profit, and cosmic harmony. Doing the Ishti ceremony glorifies discipline, thankfulness, and dharma; hence, it reminds devotees of the eternal ties between divine and mortal powers and the requirement for sacrifice through their spiritual way.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the likelihood of achieving desired results increases. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

November 01: 09:19 AM to 10:42 AM

November 02: 04:12 PM to 05:35 PM

November 03: 07:57 AM to 09:19 AM

07:57 AM to 09:19 AM November 04: 02:49 PM to 04:11 PM

02:49 PM to 04:11 PM November 05: 12:04 PM to 01:27 PM

12:04 PM to 01:27 PM November 06: 01:26 PM to 02:48 PM

01:26 PM to 02:48 PM November 07: 10:43 AM to 12:05 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used in different branches of Vedic astrology, such as natal, election, prashna (horary), and religious calendars, as well as to understand the day's energy. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effects of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand solely from our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

