Weekly Panchang from 21-27 April 2023: Know the Auspicious & Auspicious times, Transits, and Rahu Kaal of 7 days

This week is anticipated to be eventful in terms of celestial occurrences, with one of the most significant transits of the year taking place - Jupiter moving into Aries sign. In addition, there will be celebrations of festivals such as Akshaya Tritiya (Akha Teej) and Ganga Saptami (Ganga Jayanti). Apart from this, there will be auspicious muhuratas for sale and purchase of property and vehicle. Let's explore the essential Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India, for the week.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available for marriage this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: There is no auspicious muhurata available for griha pravesh this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing property this week is available on April 27 (05:44 AM to 07:00 AM)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle this week is available on April 23 (05:48 AM to 07:47 AM), April 24 (08:24 AM to 02:07 AM, Apr 25), April 26 (05:45 AM to 11:27 AM) and April 27 (01:38 PM to 05:43 AM, Apr 28)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury becomes retrograde on April 21, Friday, at 2:04 PM

Jupiter enters Aries sign on April 22, Saturday, at 6:12 AM

Mars enters Punarvasu nakshatra on April 22, Saturday, at 9:11 AM

Ketu transits Swati pada on April 24, Monday, at 8:33 PM

Venus enters Mrigashira nakshatra on April 26, Wednesday, at 3:45 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Chandra Darshana (Friday, April 21): Also known as Chandra Darshan, it is a Hindu festival that is observed to celebrate the sighting of the crescent moon after the new moon day, marking the beginning of a new lunar month in the Hindu calendar.

Also known as Chandra Darshan, it is a Hindu festival that is observed to celebrate the sighting of the crescent moon after the new moon day, marking the beginning of a new lunar month in the Hindu calendar. Akshaya Tritiya (Saturday, April 22): Also known as Akha Teej, it is a Hindu festival celebrated on the third day (Tritiya) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Vaishakha.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day for various activities, including religious rituals, starting new ventures, buying gold, and giving to charity.

Matangi Jayanti (Sunday, April 23): Is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of the goddess Matangi, who is considered to be one of the ten forms of the Divine Mother, or Dasa Mahavidyas, in Hinduism. Matangi is also known as Ucchishta Chandalini, the goddess who represents the outcaste or the marginalized sections of society.

Is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of the goddess Matangi, who is considered to be one of the ten forms of the Divine Mother, or Dasa Mahavidyas, in Hinduism. Matangi is also known as Ucchishta Chandalini, the goddess who represents the outcaste or the marginalized sections of society. Ganga Saptami (Thursday, April 27): Ganga Saptami, also known as Ganga Jayanti, is a Hindu festival celebrated to honour the descent of the holy river Ganges, also known as Ganga, to Earth. It falls on the seventh day of the waxing phase of the Hindu month of Vaishakha.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

April 21: 10:43 AM to 12:20 PM

10:43 AM to 12:20 PM April 22: 09:04 AM to 10:42 AM

April 23: 05:13 PM to 06:51 PM

April 24: 07:25 AM to 09:03 AM

April 25: 03:36 PM to 05:14 PM

03:36 PM to 05:14 PM April 26: 12:19 PM to 01:58 PM

April 27: 01:58 PM to 03:36 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

