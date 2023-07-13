Weekly Panchang from July 14-20, 2023: Shravana Amavasya 2023, Sun’s transit to Cancer, and Auspicious Muhurtas

This week, we will observe the auspicious occasion of Shravana Amavasya, a sacred day for introspection and honouring our ancestors. Additionally, the Sun will transit into the nurturing and intuitive sign of Cancer, heightening our sensitivity and emotional connections. Apart from this, this week offers auspicious muhurats for buying and selling property and vehicles. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta for marriage is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta for griha pravesh is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta for purchasing property this week is available only on July 14 (10:27 PM to 05:33 AM, Jul 15)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta for purchasing a vehicle is available this week only on July 14 (07:17 PM to 05:33 AM, Jul 15)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury and Saturn at a 150-degree angle on July 14, Friday, at 8:45 PM

Mercury enters Ashlesha nakshatra on July 17, Monday, at 4:21 AM

Sun enters Cancer sign on July 17, Monday, at 5:19 AM

Sun enters Pushya nakshatra on July 20, Thursday, at 5:08 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Pradosh Vrat (Friday, July 14): It is an auspicious fast that is observed to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. It is believed that fasting on this day can help to remove obstacles, improve health, and bring good luck.

It is an auspicious fast that is observed to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. It is believed that fasting on this day can help to remove obstacles, improve health, and bring good luck. Sawan Shivaratri (Saturday, July 15): It is an important festival in the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated in the month of Sawan, the monsoon month. This is the month when Lord Shiva is said to be most active, so it is a time for special devotion to him. Some people fast on this day, while others offer prayers and libations to Lord Shiva. It is also a popular time for pilgrimages to Shiva temples.

It is an important festival in the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated in the month of Sawan, the monsoon month. This is the month when Lord Shiva is said to be most active, so it is a time for special devotion to him. Some people fast on this day, while others offer prayers and libations to Lord Shiva. It is also a popular time for pilgrimages to Shiva temples. Shravana Amavasya (Monday, July 17): This year, Sawan Amavasya is also a Somvati Amavasya, which means that it falls on a Monday. Somvati Amavasya is considered a very auspicious day for religious activities such as bathing in holy rivers, fasting, and donating food and water. On the day of Sawan Amavasya, people also plant trees and flowers, as it is believed that this brings good luck and prosperity.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

July 14: 10:43 AM to 12:27 PM

July 15: 09:00 AM to 10:43 AM

July 16: 05:37 PM to 07:21 PM

July 17: 07:17 AM to 09:01 AM

July 18: 03:54 PM to 05:37 PM

July 19: 12:27 PM to 02:10 PM

July 20: 02:10 PM to 03:53 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

