Weekly Panchang from June 28-July 4, 2024: Saturn Retrograde, Festivals, and Auspicious Muhuratas

Brace yourself with important transits this week. Saturn, the planet of discipline and structure, begins its retrograde journey in Aquarius, encouraging us to re-evaluate our societal roles and responsibilities. Meanwhile, Neptune's retrograde in Pisces deepens our spiritual connections, urging introspection and compassion. Mercury's transit into Cancer will heighten our emotional sensitivity, fostering deeper bonds with loved ones. Further, Jupiter's movement through Rohini Pada, a lunar mansion associated with creativity and fertility, will spark innovation and growth in various areas of our lives. For those considering major purchases, there are auspicious Muhurats (timings) this week for property and vehicles. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on June 28, Friday (05:26 AM to 10:10 AM) and July 4, Thursday (05:28 AM to 03:54 AM, Jul 05).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on June 28, Friday (05:26 AM to 10:10 AM) and July 4, Thursday (05:28 AM to 03:54 AM, Jul 05). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on July 3, Wednesday (07:10 AM to 05:28 AM, Jul 04) and July 4, Thursday (05:28 AM to 05:54 AM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Jupiter transits Rohini Pada on June 28 (Friday) at 02:53 AM

Venus transits Punarvasu Nakshatra on June 29 (Saturday) at 01:20 AM

Mercury transits Cancer sign on June 29 (Saturday) at 12:29 PM

Saturn becomes retrograde on June 30 (Sunday) at 12:35 AM

Mercury transits Pushya Nakshatra on July 1 (Monday) at 08:39 AM

Varun (Neptune) becomes retrograde on July 2 (Tuesday) at 04:04 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Yogini Ekadashi (July 2, Tuesday): Yogini Ekadashi is an important Hindu fasting day and falls on the eleventh lunar day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu calendar. It is believed that when this fast is performed with devotion, it aids in spiritual progress and the eradication of sins and blessings for good health and prosperity.

Yogini Ekadashi is an important Hindu fasting day and falls on the eleventh lunar day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu calendar. It is believed that when this fast is performed with devotion, it aids in spiritual progress and the eradication of sins and blessings for good health and prosperity. Rohini Vrat (July 3, Wednesday): Rohini Vrat is one of the fasting rituals performed by married Jain women to maintain the sanctity of marriage and family. Held on the Rohini Nakshatra day of every month, it comprises rituals and prayers, fasting, and other activities to seek the blessings of the gods for health, wealth, and happiness in the family.

Rohini Vrat is one of the fasting rituals performed by married Jain women to maintain the sanctity of marriage and family. Held on the Rohini Nakshatra day of every month, it comprises rituals and prayers, fasting, and other activities to seek the blessings of the gods for health, wealth, and happiness in the family. Pradosh Vrat (July 3, Wednesday): Pradosh Vrat is one of the most important Hindu fasts, performed on the 13th day of the two halves of the lunar month. People pray to Lord Shiva and ask for his favour regarding health, wealth, and happiness. The fast is observed from sunrise to sunset, and it signifies the process of purification from sins, getting rid of sins, and attaining spiritual elevation.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

June 28: 10:40 AM to 12:24 PM

June 29: 08:55 AM to 10:40 AM

08:55 AM to 10:40 AM June 30: 05:39 PM to 07:23 PM

05:39 PM to 07:23 PM July 01: 07:11 AM to 08:56 AM

07:11 AM to 08:56 AM July 02: 03:54 PM to 05:39 PM

July 03: 12:25 PM to 02:10 PM

July 04: 02:10 PM to 03:54 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

