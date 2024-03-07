Weekly Panchang from March 8-15, 2024: Maha Shivaratri, Sun’s Transit in Pisces, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week's panchanga is marked by some key events. To begin with, Maha Shivaratri, the annual festival honouring Lord Shiva, one of Hinduism's preeminent deities, will be celebrated. It will occur on the 14th night of the dark fortnight in the lunar month of Phalguna. Further, this week, the Sun begins its transit into sidereal Pisces on March 14th, marking the final solar month before the Hindu New Year. Auspicious muhurta is also available this week pertaining to marriage, griha pravesh, and vehicle purchases. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on March 10, Sunday (01:55 AM to 06:35 AM, Mar 11), on March 11, Monday (06:35 AM to 06:34 AM, Mar 12), and on March 12, Tuesday (06:34 AM to 03:08 PM).

: Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on March 10, Sunday (01:55 AM to 06:35 AM, Mar 11), on March 11, Monday (06:35 AM to 06:34 AM, Mar 12), and on March 12, Tuesday (06:34 AM to 03:08 PM). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on March 11, Monday (10:44 AM to 06:34 AM, Mar 12).

: Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on March 11, Monday (10:44 AM to 06:34 AM, Mar 12). Property Purchase Muhurat : No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week. Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on March 8, Friday (06:38 AM to 09:57 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Saturn transits Shatabhisha Pada on March 9 (Saturday) at 01:26 AM

Mercury enters Uttara Bhadrapada on March 9 (Saturday) at 02:54 AM

Venus enters Shatabhisha Nakshatra on March 12 (Tuesday) at 08:09 PM

Sun enters Pisces sign on March 14 (Thursday) at 12:46 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Maha Shivaratri (March 08, Friday): This Hindu festival is observed in honour of Lord Shiva. Devotees fast, meditate, and pray, seeking divine power to ward off adversity and obtain wisdom. This is a period of spiritual cure and a search for Shiva's grace to go beyond the world's desires, leading to peace and enlightenment.

Pradosh Vrat (March 08, Friday): Pradosh Vrat, a fasting day of Hindus, is observed on the 13th night of the fortnight. The twilight period, known as the "Pradosh Kaal", is devoted to the worship of Lord Shiva.

Darsha Amavasya (March 10, Sunday): Darsha Amavasya is a big day in the Hindu calendar, which falls on the day when there is a new moon. It is a favourable time for performing rituals and prayers to ancestors.

Anvadhan (March 10, Sunday): Anvadhan, an ancient festival observed in some parts of India, is a day for silent reflection and inner searching. It is practised by keeping silent, turning attention to inner thoughts, and thinking about one’s development.

Dwapara Yuga (March 10, Sunday): This era is an icon for the transition among humanity from the spiritual into the materialistic with conflicts. Self-reflection, spiritual growth, and adaptation to a new environment are the key elements for achieving a harmonious balance in this period.

Phulera Dooj (March 12, Tuesday): Phulera Dooj is a festival celebrated among Hindus, especially from Rajasthan, India. It falls on Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalgun. On this particular day, women perform Moon worship and plead for grace on the ones they truly love.

Meena Sankranti (March 14, Thursday): Meena Sankranti is noted as the entry of the Sun into the zodiac sign Meena (Pisces). It symbolises the winter giving way for the spring. People pay a visit to the Shrine to offer prayers and perform rituals.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

March 08: 11:04 AM to 12:32 PM

March 09: 09:34 AM to 11:03 AM

09:34 AM to 11:03 AM March 10: 04:58 PM to 06:27 PM

04:58 PM to 06:27 PM March 11: 08:04 AM to 09:33 AM

08:04 AM to 09:33 AM March 12: 03:29 PM to 04:59 PM

03:29 PM to 04:59 PM March 13: 12:31 PM to 02:00 PM

12:31 PM to 02:00 PM March 14: 02:00 PM to 03:30 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

