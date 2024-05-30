Weekly Panchang from May 31 – June 6, 2024: Shani Jayanti, Jyestha Amavasya, Mars’ Transit in Aries

This week is packed with significant events that will influence our lives. We will celebrate Shani Jayanti, a day dedicated to Lord Shani, the planet of justice and karma. Devotees will pray and seek his blessings for a smooth and prosperous life. We will also observe Jyeshtha Amavasya, a new moon day that holds immense importance in Hindu tradition. Coinciding with these festivals is Hanuman Jayanti, which is celebrated by the Telugu community. This day commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman. We also have a major shift in planetary energy as Mars enters Aries this week. Auspicious muhuratas are also available for the purchase of vehicles and property. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on May 31, Friday (06:14 AM to 04:48 AM, Jun 01) and on June 6, Thursday (08:16 PM to 05:23 AM, Jun 07).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on May 31, Friday (06:14 AM to 04:48 AM, Jun 01) and on June 6, Thursday (08:16 PM to 05:23 AM, Jun 07). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week May 31, Friday (05:24 AM to 06:14 AM) and on June 2, Sunday (05:23 AM to 01:40 AM, Jun 03).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mercury transits Taurus sign on May 31 (Friday) at 12:20 PM

Mars transit Aries sign on June 1 (Saturday) at 03:51 PM

Arun (Uranus) transit Taurus sign on June 1 (Saturday) at 07:09 PM

Mercury and Jupiter planetary war on June 4 (Tuesday) at 02:33 AM

Mercury enters Rohini Nakshatra on June 5 (Wednesday) at 03:28 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Hanuman Jayanti - Telugu (June 1, Saturday): Hanuman Jayanti is a festival that is observed in Telugu culture and is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Hanuman. People fast, offer special prayers, and recite Hanuman Chalisa on this day. Temples are decorated, and celebrations and parades are held there. This day is celebrated to pay homage to Lord Hanuman, follow his path, and seek his blessings for a happy and successful life.

Apara Ekadashi (June 2, Sunday): Apara Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the dark fortnight in the Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar and is celebrated in honour of Lord Vishnu. People who follow this fast have it in their faith that this fast can wash away sins, bring in wealth, and help in the spiritual upliftment of the soul.

Vaishnava Apara Ekadashi (June 3, Monday): Vaishnava Apara Ekadashi is one of the Hindu fasting days that falls in the Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is said that those who worship Lord Vishnu and observe this Ekadashi with full devotion can wash off their sins and attain merit.

Shani Jayanti (June 6, Thursday): Shani Jayanti is the day which is dedicated to the birth of Lord Shani who is known as the god of justice or karma in the Hindu pantheon. Observed with great fervour and religious fervour, it is a day to appease Shani, offer prayers to him, and seek his favour to shield oneself from the negative impacts of his energy, so that one can lead a balanced and fair life.

Darsha/ Jyeshtha Amavasya (June 6, Thursday): Darsha Amavasya is also referred to as Jyeshtha Amavasya and is considered an important day for Hindus to perform rituals and spiritual activities. It is celebrated on New Moon Day in the month of Jyeshtha. It is believed that on this day, people should not eat anything, should not pray to God, but should offer prayers to their ancestors and also do charity.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

May 31: 10:35 AM to 12:19 PM

June 01: 08:51 AM to 10:35 AM

08:51 AM to 10:35 AM June 02: 05:31 PM to 07:15 PM

05:31 PM to 07:15 PM June 03: 07:07 AM to 08:51 AM

07:07 AM to 08:51 AM June 04: 03:48 PM to 05:32 PM

June 05: 12:20 PM to 02:04 PM

June 06: 02:04 PM to 03:49 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779