Weekly Panchang from May 5-11, 2023: Mars transits Cancer, Budh Purnima, Jyestha month & auspicious muhurats for 7 d

This week, the fiery planet Mars will transit from the Gemini to Cancer sign. In this watery sign, Mars' energy transforms the emotional life and influences all of us. Additionally, this week will mark the beginning of Jyestha, the third month in the Hindu calendar. We also have auspicious muhuratas this week for marriage, griha pravesh (housewarming), as well as the purchase of property and vehicles. Let's explore the essential Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India, for the week.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: Auspicious muhuratas for marriage this week are available on May 6 (09:13 PM to 05:36 AM, May 07), May 8 (12:49 AM to 05:35 AM, May 09), May 9 (05:35 AM to 05:45 PM), May 10 (04:12 PM to 05:33 AM, May 11) and May 11 (05:33 AM to 11:27 AM)

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhuratas for griha pravesh are available this week on May 6 (09:13 PM to 05:36 AM, May 07) and May 11 (11:27 AM to 02:37 PM)

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing property this week is available on May 5 (09:40 PM to 05:37 AM, May 06)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle this week is available on May 5 (05:38 AM to 09:40 PM) and May 7 (08:15 PM to 08:21 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus and Jupiter at 60-degree angle on May 5, Friday, at 9:29 AM

Jupiter transits in Ashwini Pada on May 6, Saturday, at 6:35 AM

Venus enters Ardra nakshatra on May 8, Monday, at 2:37 PM

Mercury enters in Ashwini nakshatra on May 8, Monday, at 2:54 PM

Mars enters Cancer sign on May 10, Wednesday, at 2:13 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Lunar Eclipse (Chandra Grahan on Friday, May 5): This year’s first lunar eclipse will take place in Libra sign on May 5. In India, the eclipse will take place from 8:44 pm to 1:01 am IST.

This year’s first lunar eclipse will take place in Libra sign on May 5. In India, the eclipse will take place from 8:44 pm to 1:01 am IST. Buddha Purnima (Friday, May 5): Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, is a Buddhist festival that commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is typically celebrated on the full moon day in the month of May (Vaishakha). It is also a time for celebrating the universality of the Buddha's message of peace, wisdom, and compassion.

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, is a Buddhist festival that commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is typically celebrated on the full moon day in the month of May (Vaishakha). It is also a time for celebrating the universality of the Buddha's message of peace, wisdom, and compassion. Jyestha month (Saturday, May 6): Jyestha is the third month of the year and falls during the summer season. It is considered an auspicious month for performing religious and spiritual practices, and many important festivals are celebrated during this time, including Vat Savitri Vrat, Ganga Dussehra, and Nirjala Ekadashi. The month of Jyestha holds special significance in Hindu mythology and is associated with various deities, including Lord Shiva and Goddess Ganga.

Jyestha is the third month of the year and falls during the summer season. It is considered an auspicious month for performing religious and spiritual practices, and many important festivals are celebrated during this time, including Vat Savitri Vrat, Ganga Dussehra, and Nirjala Ekadashi. The month of Jyestha holds special significance in Hindu mythology and is associated with various deities, including Lord Shiva and Goddess Ganga. Narada Jayanti (Saturday, May 6): Narada Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of the sage Narada. It falls on the Purnima (full moon day) of the Hindu month of Vaishakha. Narada is a revered sage and a devotee of Lord Vishnu in Hindu mythology. He is known for his wisdom, music, and the ability to travel across the universe.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

May 05: 10:38 AM to 12:18 PM

May 06: 08:57 AM to 10:38 AM

08:57 AM to 10:38 AM May 07: 05:19 PM to 07:00 PM

May 08: 07:16 AM to 08:57 AM

May 09: 03:39 PM to 05:20 PM

May 10: 12:18 PM to 01:59 PM

May 11: 01:59 PM to 03:40 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON