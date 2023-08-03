Weekly Panchanga from August 4-10, 2023: Venus’ retrograde motion to Cancer, Festivals, Auspicious Muhurtas

This week brings intriguing celestial movements with significant astrological implications. Venus takes a retrograde journey into Cancer, influencing matters of love and emotions. The challenging Sun-Jupiter square aspect urges cautious decision-making, while the harmonious Mercury-Jupiter trine fosters intellectual expansion and communication. On the flip side, no auspicious muhuratas are available for important occasions such as marriage, griha pravesh or buying vehicle or property due to the prevailing Aadhik Maas (extra month). Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Jupiter transits Bharani Pada on August 6, 2023, Sunday, at 9:43 AM

Sun and Jupiter in a deep Square aspect on August 7, Monday, at 5:30 AM

Venus enters in Cancer sign in retrograde motion on August 7, Monday, at 10:37 AM

Mercury and Jupiter form a deep Trine aspect on August 10, Thursday, at 6:14 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi (Friday, August 4): It is a Hindu festival that is celebrated on the fourth day of the lunar month of Krishna Paksha. It is a day of fasting and prayer, and is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.

It is a Hindu festival that is celebrated on the fourth day of the lunar month of Krishna Paksha. It is a day of fasting and prayer, and is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. Adhik Masik Krishna Janmashtami (Tuesday, August 8): It is a special and auspicious observance of the birth of Lord Krishna that occurs during an "adhik" (extra) month in the Hindu lunar calendar. During this Adhik Maas, if the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) falls on Rohini Nakshatra (a prominent star associated with Lord Krishna's birth), it is considered Adhik Masik Krishna Janmashtami.

It is a special and auspicious observance of the birth of Lord Krishna that occurs during an "adhik" (extra) month in the Hindu lunar calendar. During this Adhik Maas, if the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) falls on Rohini Nakshatra (a prominent star associated with Lord Krishna's birth), it is considered Adhik Masik Krishna Janmashtami. Masik Karthigai (Wednesday, August 9): Also known as Karthigai Deepam, it is a significant monthly festival celebrated by Hindus, particularly in the Tamil-speaking regions of South India. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan (also known as Lord Kartikeya or Subrahmanya).

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

August 4: 10:46 AM to 12:27 PM

August 5: 09:06 AM to 10:46 AM

August 6: 05:28 PM to 07:09 PM

August 7: 07:26 AM to 09:06 AM

August 8: 03:47 PM to 05:27 PM

August 9: 12:26 PM to 02:06 PM

August 10: 02:06 PM to 03:46 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

