Weekly Panchanga from October 18-24, 2024: Mars Transit Cancer, Karwa Chauth, Auspicious Muhuratas

The upcoming week marks the beginning of the Kartika month, bringing a period of deep spiritual significance. This sacred Hindu month encourages devotion and positive transformation, making it an ideal time to cleanse negative energies and focus on inner growth. Talking of festivals, Karwa Chauth also falls within this week, where married women observe a fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. It is a time of love, dedication, and togetherness, highlighting the bond of marital commitment. Astrologically, this week witnesses Mars transiting into Cancer, a placement where Mars's fiery energy may be subdued, prompting emotional reflection over impulsive action. Meanwhile, the Sun will transit Swati Nakshatra, enhancing the focus on independence, self-growth, and harmony. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week. Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on October 21, Monday (06:26 AM to 05:51 AM, Oct 22) and October 24, Thursday (06:28 AM to 01:58 AM, Oct 25).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Mars transit Cancer sign on October 20 (Sunday) at 02:46 PM

Mercury and Saturn at a deep 120-degree trine on October 22 (Tuesday) at 12:02 PM

Mercury transits Vishakha Nakshatra on October 23 (Wednesday) at 04:06 AM

Sun transits Swati Nakshatra on October 24 (Thursday) at 12:52 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Kartika Begins (October 18, Friday): Kartika marks the start of a spiritually significant period in the Hindu calendar. Margashirsha, Krishna Pratipada, ushers in rituals of devotion and fasting, focusing on spiritual growth. This time is ideal for meditation, worship, and cleansing negative energies for positive transformation.

Karwa Chauth (October 20, Sunday): Karwa Chauth, in Kartika, Krishna Chaturthi, is a sacred day when married women observe a fast for their husbands' long life and prosperity. This ritual strengthens marital bonds through devotion and love. Women break their fast after the moonrise, offering prayers to the Moon and Lord Shiva.

Rohini Vrat (October 21, Monday): It is an important observance in the Jain calendar. Devotees, especially women, fast during this period, seeking health, peace, and prosperity for their families. Observing Rohini Vrat is believed to help overcome challenges and fulfil desires, fostering spiritual growth and deepening family bonds.

Ahoi Ashtami (October 24, Thursday): Ahoi Ashtami in Kartika, Krishna Ashtami, is a special day when mothers fast for the well-being and longevity of their children. They pray to Goddess Ahoi, seeking her blessings for happiness and protection. The fast is broken after sighting the stars, symbolising devotion and maternal love.

Kalashtami (October 24, Thursday): Kalashtami in Kartika, Krishna Ashtami, is dedicated to worshipping Lord Bhairav, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts and offer prayers to seek protection from negative forces and obstacles. This day is believed to remove fear, strengthen, and guide one toward spiritual growth.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

October 18: 10:40 AM to 12:06 PM

10:40 AM to 12:06 PM October 19: 09:15 AM to 10:40 AM

09:15 AM to 10:40 AM October 20: 04:21 PM to 05:46 PM

04:21 PM to 05:46 PM October 21: 07:51 AM to 09:16 AM

07:51 AM to 09:16 AM October 22: 02:55 PM to 04:19 PM

02:55 PM to 04:19 PM October 23: 12:05 PM to 01:30 PM

12:05 PM to 01:30 PM October 24: 01:29 PM to 02:54 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

