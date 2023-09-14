Weekly Panchanga from September 15-21, 2023: Ganesha Chaturthi, Sun’s Transit in Virgo, Auspicious Muhurtas

This week brings with it the joyous celebration of Ganesha Chaturthi, a time to honour the beloved elephant-headed deity, Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of new beginnings. Alongside this celestial festivity, we witness the Sun's transit into the discerning sign of Virgo, casting its illuminating rays upon the meticulous and analytical energies of this earthy zodiac sign. Talking of muhurta, auspicious timings are available for the purchase and sale of property and vehicle. Let's explore this week’s important Panchanga details for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: No auspicious muhurta is available this week

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on September 21 (06:27 AM to 03:35 PM)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on September 17 (11:08 AM to 06:26 AM, Sep 18), September 18 (06:26 AM to 12:39 PM) and September 20 (02:59 PM to 06:27 AM, Sep 21)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun and Moon Vaidhriti on September 16, Saturday, at 4:41 PM

Venus and Jupiter at a 90-degree angle on September 17, Sunday, at 11:35 AM

Sun enters Virgo on September 17, Sunday, at 1:42 PM

Mars and Jupiter at a 150-degree angle on September 20, Wednesday, at 4:14 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Samaveda Upkarma (Saturday, September 16): It is the first day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. It is a day to start new things, especially in terms of spiritual growth. It is also a day to give thanks for the blessings of the past month and to pray for even greater blessings in the coming month.

It is the first day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. It is a day to start new things, especially in terms of spiritual growth. It is also a day to give thanks for the blessings of the past month and to pray for even greater blessings in the coming month. Varaha Jayanti (Sunday, September 17): Varaha Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the incarnation of Lord Vishnu as Varaha, the boar-headed avatar. It is a day to celebrate the victory of good over evil. It is also a day to pray to Lord Vishnu for his blessings and protection.

Varaha Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the incarnation of Lord Vishnu as Varaha, the boar-headed avatar. It is a day to celebrate the victory of good over evil. It is also a day to pray to Lord Vishnu for his blessings and protection. Hartalika Teej (Monday, September 18): It is a Hindu festival celebrated by married women in India and Nepal. It is a day to pray for the long and happy life of their husbands. The festival is celebrated on the third day of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada.

It is a Hindu festival celebrated by married women in India and Nepal. It is a day to pray for the long and happy life of their husbands. The festival is celebrated on the third day of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. Ganesh Chaturthi (Tuesday, September 19): It is a 10-day festival that is celebrated in honour of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. The festival begins on the fourth day of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada and ends on the tenth day, which is called Ganesh Visarjan.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

September 15: 11:02 AM to 12:34 PM

September 16: 09:30 AM to 11:02 AM

09:30 AM to 11:02 AM September 17: 05:08 PM to 06:40 PM

05:08 PM to 06:40 PM September 18: 07:58 AM to 09:30 AM

07:58 AM to 09:30 AM September 19: 03:35 PM to 05:06 PM

03:35 PM to 05:06 PM September 20: 12:32 PM to 02:03 PM

12:32 PM to 02:03 PM September 21: 02:03 PM to 03:34 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

