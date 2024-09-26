Weekly Panchanga from September 27 – October 3, 2024: Sarva Pitru Amavasya, Navratri, Surya Grahan

We are set to witness a power-packed week with a series of celestial developments. The week marks the conclusion of the Pitru Paksha with Amavasya Shradh, which marks the final day to honour ancestors through rituals and prayers. This period of reflection and respect for forefathers will give way to fresh energy at the beginning of Navratri, which starts on October 3. Navratri celebrates the divine feminine and is a time for devotion, fasting, and invoking blessings from Goddess Durga. A Solar Eclipse occurs on October 2, bringing moments of introspection and new beginnings. Finally, Saturn will transit into Shatabhisha Nakshatra, intensifying the need for discipline, healing, and structure in our lives. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week. Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on September 27, Friday (01:20 AM to 06:13 AM, Sep 28).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on September 27, Friday (01:20 AM to 06:13 AM, Sep 28). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: No auspicious Vehicle Purchase muhurta is available this week.

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun enters Hasta Nakshatra on September 27 (Friday) at 01:20 AM

Mercury enters Hasta Nakshatra on September 28 (Saturday) at 09:13 PM

Mars enters Punarvasu Nakshatra on September 30 (Monday) at 12:18 AM

Mars and Saturn at a 120-degree trine on September 30 (Monday) at 09:33 AM

Sun and Mercury conjunction at 0-degree on October 1 (Tuesday) at 02:36 AM

Saturn transits Shatabhisha Nakshatra on October 3 (Thursday) at 12:10 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Ekadashi Shraddha (September 27, Friday): Ekadashi Shraddha, observed on September 27, 2024, during Ashwina Krishna Ekadashi, honours ancestors who passed on the eleventh lunar day (Ekadashi). Families perform sacred rituals and offer food to remember their ancestors, seeking blessings for spiritual peace, prosperity, and well-being while ensuring the souls of the departed find tranquillity and liberation.

Ekadashi Shraddha, observed on September 27, 2024, during Ashwina Krishna Ekadashi, honours ancestors who passed on the eleventh lunar day (Ekadashi). Families perform sacred rituals and offer food to remember their ancestors, seeking blessings for spiritual peace, prosperity, and well-being while ensuring the souls of the departed find tranquillity and liberation. Indira Ekadashi (September 28, Saturday): Indira Ekadashi, observed on September 28, 2024, during Ashwina Krishna Ekadashi, is a significant day for seeking the liberation of ancestors' souls. Devotees fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, asking for peace and salvation for their departed loved ones. Observing this vrat brings spiritual blessings and familial harmony.

Indira Ekadashi, observed on September 28, 2024, during Ashwina Krishna Ekadashi, is a significant day for seeking the liberation of ancestors' souls. Devotees fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, asking for peace and salvation for their departed loved ones. Observing this vrat brings spiritual blessings and familial harmony. Dwadashi Shraddha (September 29, Sunday): Dwadashi Shraddha, observed on September 29, 2024, during Ashwina Krishna Dwadashi, is a day to honour ancestors who passed on the twelfth lunar day (Dwadashi). Families perform rituals and offer food in remembrance, seeking peace for the departed souls. This observance brings blessings of prosperity, harmony, and spiritual growth to the living.

Dwadashi Shraddha, observed on September 29, 2024, during Ashwina Krishna Dwadashi, is a day to honour ancestors who passed on the twelfth lunar day (Dwadashi). Families perform rituals and offer food in remembrance, seeking peace for the departed souls. This observance brings blessings of prosperity, harmony, and spiritual growth to the living. Magha Shraddha (September 29, Sunday): Magha Shraddha will be observed on September 29, 2024, during Ashwina and under Magha Nakshatra, is a day dedicated to honouring ancestors, particularly those linked with Magha Nakshatra. Families perform rituals and offer food to seek peace for their departed souls. This day is believed to bring ancestral blessings, protection, and spiritual well-being.

Magha Shraddha will be observed on September 29, 2024, during Ashwina and under Magha Nakshatra, is a day dedicated to honouring ancestors, particularly those linked with Magha Nakshatra. Families perform rituals and offer food to seek peace for their departed souls. This day is believed to bring ancestral blessings, protection, and spiritual well-being. Trayodashi Shraddha (September 30, Monday): Ashwini Krishna Trayodashi will be celebrated as Trayodashi Shraddha on September 30, 2024, for the ancestors who died on the thirteenth lunar day. Families conduct ceremonies and prepare food to help the souls of their ancestors find rest and release; in return, they are given the blessings of wealth, order, and spiritual shelter.

Ashwini Krishna Trayodashi will be celebrated as Trayodashi Shraddha on September 30, 2024, for the ancestors who died on the thirteenth lunar day. Families conduct ceremonies and prepare food to help the souls of their ancestors find rest and release; in return, they are given the blessings of wealth, order, and spiritual shelter. Chaturdashi Shraddha (October 1, Tuesday): Chaturdashi Shraddha will be performed on the 1st of October, 2024, on Ashwina Krishna Chaturdashi to pay respect to the ancestors who died on the fourteenth lunar day. People offer food and do puja in front of the dead bodies and in their homes to attain salvation for the dead. It is considered that this day brings blessings of protection, harmony, and prosperity.

Chaturdashi Shraddha will be performed on the 1st of October, 2024, on Ashwina Krishna Chaturdashi to pay respect to the ancestors who died on the fourteenth lunar day. People offer food and do puja in front of the dead bodies and in their homes to attain salvation for the dead. It is considered that this day brings blessings of protection, harmony, and prosperity. Sarva Pitru Amavasya (October 2, Wednesday): Sarva Pitru Amavasya is the last day of Pitru Paksha on October 2, 2024 on Ashwina Krishna Amavasya. It is dedicated to all the ancestors without any discrimination of their tithi of death. Families prepare feasts and give food to the spirits to make their ancestors’ souls rest in peace and attain salvation while the families are blessed with prosperity and protection.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya is the last day of Pitru Paksha on October 2, 2024 on Ashwina Krishna Amavasya. It is dedicated to all the ancestors without any discrimination of their tithi of death. Families prepare feasts and give food to the spirits to make their ancestors’ souls rest in peace and attain salvation while the families are blessed with prosperity and protection. Surya Grahan (October 2, Wednesday): The Surya Grahan (Annular Solar Eclipse) on October 2, 2024, coinciding with Amavasya, creates a ring-of-fire effect as the moon covers the sun's center, leaving its outer edges visible. This rare celestial event holds spiritual significance in many cultures, with rituals performed for reflection, meditation, and spiritual purification.

The Surya Grahan (Annular Solar Eclipse) on October 2, 2024, coinciding with Amavasya, creates a ring-of-fire effect as the moon covers the sun's center, leaving its outer edges visible. This rare celestial event holds spiritual significance in many cultures, with rituals performed for reflection, meditation, and spiritual purification. Darsha Amavasya (October 2, Wednesday): Darsha Amavasya, observed on October 2, 2024, during Ashwina Krishna Amavasya, is a significant day for performing rituals and offerings to ancestors. This day marks the end of the lunar cycle and is considered ideal for Pitru Tarpan, seeking peace and salvation for departed souls, and for spiritual cleansing and renewal.

Darsha Amavasya, observed on October 2, 2024, during Ashwina Krishna Amavasya, is a significant day for performing rituals and offerings to ancestors. This day marks the end of the lunar cycle and is considered ideal for Pitru Tarpan, seeking peace and salvation for departed souls, and for spiritual cleansing and renewal. Navratri Begins (October 3, Thursday): Navratri begins on October 3, 2024, during Ashwina Shukla Pratipada, marking the start of nine days dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga. Each day honours a different form of the goddess, symbolising strength, wisdom, and prosperity. Devotees observe fasting, prayers, and cultural celebrations to seek divine blessings for protection and well-being.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

September 27: 10:42 AM to 12:12 PM

10:42 AM to 12:12 PM September 28: 09:12 AM to 10:42 AM

09:12 AM to 10:42 AM September 29: 04:40 PM to 06:09 PM

04:40 PM to 06:09 PM September 30: 07:43 AM to 09:12 AM

07:43 AM to 09:12 AM October 01: 03:09 PM to 04:38 PM

03:09 PM to 04:38 PM October 02: 12:10 PM to 01:39 PM

12:10 PM to 01:39 PM October 03: 01:38 PM to 03:07 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

