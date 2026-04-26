Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Read your Tarot prediction from April 26-May 2, 2026

Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between April 26 to May 1, 2026.(Pixabay)

This week feels like a point where you stop waiting and start deciding. Something has dragged long enough. You may not even be angry now, just done. That mood helps. Once you become clear, others also stop playing around.

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Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Day: Monday

You’ll want life to feel simpler this week. Less clutter, less overthinking, less unnecessary talking. A practical matter around money, home, or daily routine needs a little attention, but it is manageable. Don’t make it heavier than it is. Small fixes will help more than big promises.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Day: Thursday

There is movement around you, but this time it feels useful, not random. One conversation can actually lead somewhere. That said, don’t reply too fast just because you can. Listen first. You’ll understand more when you stop trying to stay one step ahead of everyone. Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Day: Wednesday

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{{^usCountry}} This week makes you notice where you’ve been too available. Not because people are bad, but because you’ve been stretching yourself quietly, that needs to reduce now. You can care and still keep limits. In fact, your peace improves the moment you stop over-accommodating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This week makes you notice where you’ve been too available. Not because people are bad, but because you’ve been stretching yourself quietly, that needs to reduce now. You can care and still keep limits. In fact, your peace improves the moment you stop over-accommodating. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lucky Number: 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Number: 3 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lucky Day: Friday Leo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Day: Friday Leo {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You don’t need to make a scene to prove a point this week. In fact, the calmer you are, the stronger you look. Something related to work, public image, or responsibility may need your proper attention. Handle it well and move on. No need to turn everything into a battle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You don’t need to make a scene to prove a point this week. In fact, the calmer you are, the stronger you look. Something related to work, public image, or responsibility may need your proper attention. Handle it well and move on. No need to turn everything into a battle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lucky Number: 21 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Number: 21 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lucky Day: Sunday Virgo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Day: Sunday Virgo {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You’ve had a few things sitting in the background, half-done, half-ignored, and now they’re annoying you. Good. Finish them. This is not a week for dramatic change, just clean-up. Also, ask clearly for what you need. People are not mind readers, no matter how obvious it feels to you. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You’ve had a few things sitting in the background, half-done, half-ignored, and now they’re annoying you. Good. Finish them. This is not a week for dramatic change, just clean-up. Also, ask clearly for what you need. People are not mind readers, no matter how obvious it feels to you. {{/usCountry}}

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Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Something feels more balanced now, mostly because you are seeing it more clearly. A person may become more consistent, or maybe you stop expecting what they were never really offering. Either way, it helps. Keep things warm, but don’t bend so much that you lose your own shape.

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Day: Saturday

This week is less emotional than practical, and that is actually good for you. You need steadiness more than intensity right now. A routine, money matter, or future plan benefits from discipline. Quiet work suits you this week. Not everything needs to be announced while it is still taking shape. Lucky Number: 5

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Lucky Day: Monday

There is a lighter current this week. You may laugh more, flirt more, create more, or simply feel less burdened for a bit. Take that seriously. Joy is not a distraction all the time. Something fun, spontaneous, or slightly unexpected may refresh you more than any serious plan can.

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Day: Friday

You may look normal from the outside, but inwardly you need some quiet. Home energy matters more this week. So does rest. So does not carrying everyone else’s pressure like it belongs to you. Pull back where needed. You’ll return stronger after that, not weaker.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Day: Wednesday

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A message, meeting, or simple exchange may matter more than you first think. So don’t dismiss communication this week. Speak properly. Follow up where needed. Your ideas are landing better now, but only if you finish your thought instead of disappearing halfway into another one.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Day: Thursday

This week brings your attention to what is draining you a little too much. Could be money. Could be energy. Could be time going into the wrong place. Once you notice it, you’ll know what to do. One practical choice helps you feel steadier almost immediately.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Dr. Madhu Kotiya

(Spiritual Counselor, Energy healer, Clairvoyant Psychis, Tarot Reader, Numerologist)

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Email: madhukotiya@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

Contact: 98732-83331

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dr Madhu Kotiya ...Read More Dr. Madhu Kotiya is a spiritual counselor, energy healer, clairvoyant psychic, tarot reader, and numerologist with over 25 years of experience in the field of spiritual guidance and occult sciences. Over the years, she has built a strong reputation for helping people find clarity during emotionally difficult and spiritually confusing phases of life. Her work focuses on guiding individuals through relationship concerns, personal struggles, energetic imbalances, and questions around purpose and direction. She is the founder of Wicca India: School of Magick and Occult Sciences, where she teaches a wide range of subjects including tarot, spell casting, psychic development, energy healing, protection practices, and other spiritual sciences. Known for her practical and relatable teaching style, Dr. Kotiya has made complex spiritual subjects easier to understand for modern learners while still preserving their depth and authenticity. Numerology is also an important part of her work. She uses it as a powerful tool to understand personal patterns, life cycles, strengths, challenges, and timing, helping people gain deeper self-awareness and insight into their path. What sets Dr. Madhu Kotiya apart is her ability to combine intuition, experience, and grounded guidance in a way that feels both personal and accessible. Through her readings, healing sessions, teachings, and spiritual mentorship, she continues to inspire people to reconnect with their inner strength and move forward with greater clarity and confidence. Read Less

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