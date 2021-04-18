Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 18-April 24

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

This is an excellent week that makes you enjoy a good reputation both on social as well as professional front. A long-awaited deal is likely to materialise now on the business front. Students are likely to hear from the college/university of their choice. Handsome returns are assured for those investing in gold or jewellery. A pending payment is likely to be released thereby strengthening your bank balance. Health of a near one may be a cause of concern. Lover is likely to agree to your decisions and make you happy. Avoid committing anything on the property front this week.

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: Six of Wands

Career: Chariot

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

Financial front appears to be strong this week. A promotion is in the pipeline for some. Your helpful nature is likely to increase your popularity among your peers. Excellent results support you to achieve your goals on the academic front. Your quick problem-solving mindset is likely to benefit you on the professional front. You will need to trust your gut feel regarding a new diet that someone introduces you on the fitness front. Lover is likely to feel overwhelmed with the concern and care that you offer. Sight seeing is likely to rejuvenate you. A decision that you take on the property front needs thorough consideration.

Love: Justice

Mood: The Fool

Career: Six of Swords

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

It is OK to refuse something that doesn’t appeal you. Let obligations not over power you. Someone may try to side-line you on the social front but that should not affect you much. Homemakers are likely to put in more efforts to make home a happy place. Avoid being tempted to buy things that you really don’t need. Being financially vigilant would be much required. Skipping a disciplined medication routine may delay the recovery of those ailing. An award or an appreciation is in the offing for some. A good deed done in the past is likely to come as a blessing now.

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: The Tower

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

CANCER (June22 - July 22)

Spending extra hours on the work front are foreseen as you may be required to work on something urgent. Some of you are likely to enjoy a fan moment. Past investments are likely to materialise allowing you to buy something you have been longing for. Performance on the academic front remains satisfactory. Make sure you do not say or do anything that offends the spouse. Maintain a low profile on the family front. Curb your suspicious nature if you want peace in your relationship. Health wise, things will be just OK. A leisure travel would be a good idea over the weekend.

Love: King of Cups

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Eight of Wands

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (July 23 - August 23)

You are likely to go strength to strength on the professional front. A word of praise from a workplace senior is likely to make you week enjoyable. Good results on the academic front are going to make you shine bright amongst others. Maintain a soft approach even if you know someone has committed a mistake. Socially, you may be much in demand this week. Marriage of an eligible in the family is likely to infuse excitement in the air. Your loving gestures are likely to draw the lover close to you. Take care of your health regarding the seasonal ailments.

Love: Six of Swords

Mood: The Moon

Career: Two of Cups

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

This is going to be a productive week as you come a step closer to your aim. Getting things sorted and bringing them in order on the domestic front appears to be possible now. Someone is likely to bank upon you in organizing a family event. Academically, you are just going to fare on an average rate. Freshers are likely to make use of an opportunity to impress those who matter on the professional front. Those in the mood to holiday may need to make some changes in their plans. Financially, things are likely to improve for you. Those working in the real estate sector are likely to find the week to their liking.

Love: The Fool

Mood: The Star

Career: The Chariot

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

You may not be in a mood to handle something complex this week. Hold on! Look for help from those around you and they shall be happy to help. Rising expenses may seem alarming but your judicious spending will help you save as well. A new fitness tip is likely to benefit those feeling lack of energy of late. Silly mistakes and lack in focus may affect your performance on the academic front and you would seriously need to put in efforts to correct them at this stage itself. A family gathering is likely to keep you involved and occupied. A friend may require immediate help; do not disappoint.

Love: The Empress

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Five of Coins

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

You would need to be quick in taking an action in something that you are involved in. Initiatives taken on the professional front will be appreciated by those who matter. You may be made in charge of something prestigious in the absence of someone concerned. Those recently passed out of college are likely to hear of recruitment opportunities. Some disagreements with the spouse need to be addressed on a priority. A long-lost love is likely to connect once again for those looking for it. Health wise, things appear to be much in your control. Students should avoid looking at the short cuts if they wish to maintain consistent results.

Love: Judgment

Mood: Four of Wands

Career: Devil

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

Patience would be the key to handle everything on your plate this week. Avoid rushing with things as it may only damage which you would not want. A family elder’s restrictions may make you feel frustrated. A workplace senior may require you to stick to the assigned instructions. A deadline for an assignment may keep the students occupied all week long. A property deal may not go as expected. Your ideas for quick rich schemes may put you in a worrisome mode. An old ailment may start causing some discomfort. Travel only if too urgent. Those in a romantic relationship should not rush into any sort of commitments that you cannot fulfil at any stage.

Love: Magician

Mood: Justice

Career: Three of Coins

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

CAPRICORN (December 24 - January 20)

Your presence of mind will help you ease out a problem that looked really complicated. Past investments materialise showering good profits. A recurring health problem may start getting better with alternate therapies. Good showing on the professional front is likely to land in good books of the senior. Those willing to work on site are likely to hear of the opportunities in the second half of the week. Someone’s guidance on the academic front is likely to improve your overall performance. Travel stars burn bright; so, keep your bags packed and get going! A property deal is likely to be negotiated the way you want.

Love: Emperor

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Page of Wands

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

There is no harm in trying once again something that you have left half way. Excellence is foretold on the academic front. A choice posting or transfer is possible for some. Be careful while driving. A deeper understanding with the one you love is likely to make the relationship beautiful. Avoid participating in juicy gossip sessions or you may be blamed for something you have not said or done. An unexpected arrival of a friend or relative will be delightful. Health remains good as you work hard to achieve fitness. An ancestral property may require attention and renovation. Some of you may be tempted to make an expensive purchase.

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: Strength

Career: Page of Swords

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Professionally, you may be much in demand. Something achieved in the past is likely to bag you yet another appreciation or award. Someone starts showing keen interest in you and is likely to surprise with a proposal. Your efforts will help ease out problems for someone close in the family. A family youngster is likely to make you proud with their achievements on the academic front. Weekend may see you settling some complex issues at workplace. Those seeking monetary help will not be disappointed. A family elder’s new medication process may keep you involved. Driving a new vehicle is possible for some.

Love: The Moon

Mood: World

Career: Three of Wands

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

