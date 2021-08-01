Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for August 1-August 7

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: Three of Wands

Being amiable to changes will turn the tide in your favour on the professional front. You are likely to succeed is raising capital by collecting outstanding debts to fund your dream project. It is advised to seek opinion of your family members before finalising anything on the domestic front. Students are likely to succeed in improving their results on the academic front. Avoid publicising about your love life if you are not sure about the things. Health will start showing an improvement with regular exercise and balanced diet. Your kindness and compassion are likely to enhance your reputation in your social circle.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: Strength

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Hierophant

Expect success in creating a positive influence on those who matter on the professional front. Success in recovering a blocked investment is on the cards for some. You need to be patient on the family front even if things don’t go your way. Your preparation for an examination or a competition gets a boost as you regain your focus and concentration. Understanding the feelings of romantic partner lays the foundations for developing a stronger relationship. Regular exercise will take you closer to attaining your dream physique. Your loan procedure to buy a house or a plot is likely to gain momentum.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: Justice

Mood: The Star

Career: The Hanged Man

Your quick and efficient working style will go a long way in easing the burden on professional front. Lucrative money-making opportunity will improve your financial position. Parental guidance in your decision would help in making the right choice. Misunderstanding could bring unpleasant moments on romantic front, so keep your cool. Students need to clear their doubts to improve performance on the academic front. Long-standing dispute in a property matter is likely to be settled in your favour. Before you embark on your adventure trip, prepare and plan each and everything. You are likely to be the star of a social gathering or event.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: The Fool

Career: Knight of Swords

It is advised to tread very carefully on the professional front to emerge as a winner. Improvement in financial position would enable to infuse a new life for those in business. New relationship on the family front will be long-lasting and highly beneficial. You are likely to get a golden opportunity to confess true feelings to the person you love secretly. Students need to shake off lethargy and set up efforts to succeed on academic front. Renting out your house or part of your house may turn out to be very profitable. Official journey is likely to open new lines of communication. Be sure to return a loan on time, as lenders have better memory than borrowers.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Wheel of Fortune

Freedom to implement your innovative ideas at workplace is likely to bring an improvement in results. Past investment in vibrant organisations may fetch handsome financial gains. Some of you are likely to succeed in resolving all misunderstandings with family members. Good time to confess your love as chances of proposal getting accepted appear bright. You can take your fitness game a notch higher now. Ancestral property may come into your name due to inheritance. You are likely to enjoy a social gathering to the hilt later this week. Small picnic with friends is likely to bring much joy and happiness.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: The Chariot

Being a volunteer for a project on the professional front will work in your favour. Unexpected gains from past speculations are on the cards for some. You need to desert dominating behaviour as it could lead to problems at home. A change in appearance is likely to dazzle romantic partner. Students will succeed in maintaining edge over competitors on academic front. Togetherness and a better understanding is indicated on the love front. The process to buy a house or a plot is likely to be expedited by you. Your social initiatives are likely to bring you in limelight in your friend circle.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Six of Wands

Career: Two of Coins

Your good work is likely to be rewarded with an increment or promotion on the professional front. A promising time to implement your business expansion plans as stars appear favourable. Using spare time in the beautification of the house will bring appreciation from everyone. Those in love can expect a good time, as partner may have a surprise in store for you. Good showing indicated for students appearing for an exam or entrance test. Invitation to go on a trip with friends will bring much joy. Your search for an ideal accommodation is likely to come to an end as you find a suitable option. Health is set to improve as you dedicatedly follow a fitness routine.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Justice

Career: The Hermit

Avoid giving into provocation and deal patiently with annoying co-workers at workplace. Keep your investment plans a secret for the time being. Achievement of a child or family youngster will make the entire family proud. Misunderstanding with spouse may spiral out of control on marital front, so keep your cool. You need to step up efforts to brighten results on the academic front. Travel plan with a colleague might lead to a new relationship. Avoid ignoring any ailment, however minor, on health front. Some of you may get the possession of your newly-purchased house or land.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Temperance

Career: Strength

Those looking for new job may find exciting career options coming their way. Investment in speculations is likely to bring handsome gains, but caution is strongly advised. Avoid getting into an argument with family members to maintain harmony at home. Spouse may need your support during testing times, so stand by him/her. A good showing on academic front will be a morale booster for some. Family member ailing for long will soon be on the path of recovery. A long drive to the countryside is likely to be highly enjoyable. You need to grab the profitable property deal coming your way.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: Chariot

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Eight of Cups

You need to navigate confusing time on the professional front with patience and presence of mind. Financial front is set to stabilise after a brief period of turbulence. Marriage of a sibling or family youngster may get finalised, paving way for happiness. Romantic partner would do many things to impress you, so sit back and enjoy the attention. A vacation with near and dear ones will be highly enjoyable and bring memorable moments. Long journey by road is likely to be smooth and swift. Health is set to bloom as you make healthy lifestyle choices. Constructing or buying a house is possible for those desiring their own house.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: The High Priestess

Colleagues are likely to seek your assistance in a new project at workplace. Handsome earnings are indicted for those dealing in stock or share market. Relatives are likely to give some valuable advice regarding your personal life. Students are likely to excel on academic front with hard work. Good time to confess your secret feelings to the person you love. Willpower would immensely help in overcoming health problems. Some can shift to new house or office on getting an early possession. Tread careful on social front as misstep could bring disrepute. Vacation to an exotic place will be tiring but highly enjoyable.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Devil

Efficiency is your virtue this week on the professional front. Your institution and foresight will enable you to make handsome financial gains. You are likely to receive all the care and affection you need from family members. Resting on laurels may affect results of some on the academic front. Good time to make vacation plans with romantic partner. Travel abroad is indicated for some. Go through all legal papers before you purchase a plot or a house. Regular exercise will enable you to keep fit and energetic. You will be much sought-after on the social front for your wise counsel.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter