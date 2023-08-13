Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for August 13 to August 19, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Hermit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Two of Coins

New challenging assignments may stimulate you to cooperate closely with your colleagues at the workplace. Maintain a harmonious domestic front by working closely with other family members. Consider investing in shares of reputed companies for attractive benefits on financial front. Be cautious about disclosing your budding love affair to a casual acquaintance, as it may jeopardize the relationship. Exercise extreme caution while on a long journey by road. Be prepared for minor property disputes and claims on the property front. Utilize the power of friendship to address the flaws in others’ behaviour. You may excel in your studies, demonstrating impressive skills and achieving academic success. You can enjoy a vibrant social life, making new connections and expanding your network.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The World

Mood: Justice

Career: King of Wands

This week, your health is likely to be excellent, providing a solid foundation for your activities. You can enjoy the benefits of a stable financial front and even splurge a little. Love and affection may blossom, bringing happiness and contentment into your romantic life. Moderate progress is likely in your chosen profession this week. Pay careful attention to family matters, as a minor issue may snowball into a major dispute. Embrace opportunities for personal growth and self-reflection coming your way. Property investments are expected to yield positive results. Plan your vacation with moderation and balance to make the most of it. Students can achieve excellent results and get a boost in their confidence. You are likely to engage in social activities and strengthen bonds with those around you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Devil

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Knight of Wands

Professionals with excellent analytical skills can easily navigate challenging times. Avoid a callous attitude that may jeopardize domestic happiness this week. Seek the guidance of a stock market analyst to invest in growth-oriented companies. While enjoying the ecstasy of love in the company of your partner, be mindful of boundaries. Although health issues may be a concern, take necessary precautions and preventive measures. If you feel overwhelmed by your daily routine, consider planning a trip to escape and rejuvenate. Stay cautious while dealing with property matters to avoid falling into deceptive traps. Be authentic and genuine on the social front, as pretence will not lead you anywhere. Students may earn success in academics by expanding their knowledge and capabilities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Judgment

Mood: Magician

Career: Ten of Wands

You may succeed in strengthening your family bonds and creating a harmonious environment. Stability and growth in your financial matters may soon give you a sense of security. Those looking for romantic entanglement may soon meet a like-minded person. Take care of your physical and mental health with a dedicated approach. Your career is likely to progress steadily, presenting new growth opportunities. Property-related matters may proceed smoothly and bring a favourable outcome. Avoid being hasty while planning a trip; oversight could prove costly. A focused approach to your studies may help you make steady progress. You can find comfort and support within your close-knit circle of friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Devil

Career: Two of Wands

Embrace the exciting possibilities of love and affection, which may spice up romantic life. Wise investments may bring financial stability and growth potential. It’s high time to get rid of family tension to rejuvenate your spirits. Incorporating a regular morning routine may enhance overall well-being. Navigate professional challenges with resilience and determination to make your mark. Take advantage of excellent travel opportunities which may broaden your horizons. Property investments will need careful consideration and planning this week. Take out time to engage in personal reflection and self-improvement. You have the potential to shine academically, showcasing your talents and impressing others with your knowledge. You may enjoy participating in group activities, fostering a sense of camaraderie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Nine of Swords

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Empress

This week a windfall may brighten your financial prospects, providing stability. Your profession may flourish as you display strong leadership skills. Incorporate gentle exercises like yoga and swimming for overall well-being. Parental guidance would act like a guiding lamp for you at home. Navigate romantic challenges with empathy and understanding to strengthen the bond. Some may get a chance to embark on a spiritually enriching travel experience. Those keen to buy a new house may find a suitable option very soon. Students should adopt a holistic approach to learning to enhance their artistic talents. You can engage in meaningful conversations with like-minded individuals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Magician

Career: Eight of Cups

Your potential and willingness to learn new things may enhance your career prospects this week. Take care of your health with an organic and balanced approach to ensure well-being. You may get a positive sign from someone you love secretly on the romantic front. Learning to navigate market volatility may help you increase your returns on the financial front. Your family front may require special consideration and positive reinforcement. Some can plan family vacations that provide a sense of structure and relaxation. Consider real estate as a means of wealth building and negotiate deals effectively. Success in your academic pursuits may allow you to reach new heights of achievement. You may be drawn to social events and gatherings where you can connect with others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Nine of Cups

Mood: Six of Coins

Career: Three of Wands

Your professional front may thrive with great success and bring financial rewards. Healthy options may bring you closer to total fitness on the health front. Nurture your family relationships with love and support to maintain peace. Some may seek deep emotional connections and healing in their love life this week. Weekend getaways to relax and recharge your energy is also foreseen for some. Making a progress on the pending home loan application is also likely. You may encounter hurdles and challenges in your academic journey but can achieve the desired outcome. You may need to strike a balance between your personal and social commitments. You must try to separate yourself from outmoded concepts and preconceptions.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: The Fool

Career: Strength

Your family bonds may grow stronger this week, creating a loving and supportive environment. Take care of your health by opting for superfoods and micronutrients. Expert financial planning can bring stability and security to your finances. Cultivate healthy boundaries and open communication in your romantic relationships. Navigating professional challenges will require resilience and adaptability this week. You may embark on an impromptu trip, which will be enjoyable. Minor modifications in your house may enhance its value substantially. Dedication and disciplined study habits may help students reach their goals. You may enjoy exploring new social environments and engaging in adventurous activities.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The World

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Star

Starting a new exercise routine will help you in many ways this week. Your independent nature will serve you well in demanding professional roles. Having loved ones around will do more than just ease stress for some. For some people, speculation in financial matters will be risky and should be avoided at all costs. Navigating romantic challenges will require patience and compromise on your part this week. A short trip with some high-end experiences will do wonders for you. You may successfully negotiate a good price for the house or plot you like. A doubt-clearing session may help students perform better in exams. You may find joy in exploring new social environments. Avoid neglecting old friends for too long.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Temperance

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Moon

Investing in short-term plans is likely to yield substantial returns this week. Endurance training can boost your stamina and energy levels on the health front. Seek elders’ advice while navigating tricky issues on the domestic front. High time to seek compatibility and shared interests in your romantic partnerships. To avoid unnecessary travel or backtracking, plan your itinerary carefully. Selling your home for a good price may require strategic planning and preparation. Engage in personal and spiritual growth through mindful practices. You can think outside the box and approach your studies uniquely this week. You might find that being proactive works

to your advantage. You may run into an old acquaintance at a get-together later this week.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Five of Cups

Career: Three of Wands

This week entry-level candidates may be offered prestigious positions at the workplace. Some of you may be able to get ahead financially if you earn money from speculation. Your children’s academic success is likely to bring much happiness at home. Increase stamina by engaging in regular physical activities such as cardio, exercises, or yoga. You will have a great time on a date with someone you have recently met if you are currently single. Remain alert and careful while dealing with a new person on the property front. Students in college have a good chance of getting into the course they want. There is a good chance you may win a legal battle you may be embroiled in. The busy social life may be a welcome break from work stress.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON