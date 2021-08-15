Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for August 15-August 21

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: Strength

Creative brain-storming session with subordinates is likely to prove beneficial on the professional front. Those looking to strengthen financial position may come across lucrative investment plans. Shouldering domestic responsibilities willingly is likely to make family members happy. Those faced with doubts on the academic front are advised to seek expert guidance without delay. Good time to plan a romantic outing with partner as much excitement is in store on the love front. Dedicatedly following exercise routine and balanced diet will help in keeping aliments at bay. You are likely to make a favorable impression on the social front.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Hierophant

Career: Seven of Cups

Delegating work to subordinates will you to complete important project within the said timeline at the workplace. A sudden windfall is likely to take care of your recent losses on the financial front. Your unilateral decisions may disturb harmony and tranquility on the home front. You need to put in hard work to maintain your lead over competitors on academic front. Your surprise romantic getaway plans are likely to make romantic partner happy. Avoid ignoring even minor ailments to maintain your good health. You may have to give in to someone’s high-handed ways on the social front.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Hermit

Career: The Sun

You are likely to make impressive progress on both personal and professional fronts. You will be able to discharge an important task to the satisfaction of all. Your financial position begins to improve as past investment start bringing handsome returns. Students are likely to fare well in upcoming examination or entrance test. Matrimonial alliance may materialize for family youngster or kin, bringing happiness at home. You need to make sincere efforts to bring back spark in your dull romantic relationship. Some minor hurdles are indicated while inheriting ancestral property, so avoid taking any bigger decisions.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Love: The Emperor

Mood: Judgment

Career: Four of Cups

You will manage to impress all with your creativity and efficiency on the professional front. You will succeed in recovering long-standing dues, thus improving financial stability. Friends and family are likely to crowd your home for a pleasant and memorable time later this week. Good showing in an examination will be a morale booster for some on the education front. Your attempts at making all the right moves are likely to endear you to spouse, so expect something special. You will find excellent avenues opening up on for you on the property front. Your social endeavors are likely to bring you into limelight on social front.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Hanged man

Seniors are likely to appreciate your hard work on the professional front, paving way for promotion or increment. Businessmen need to proceed with expansion plans keeping in mind current financial position. An issue may get blown out of proportion on the domestic front, so keep your cool. Things are set to brighten on the romantic front as partner responds positively. Roadblock in acquiring property loan may dishearten you, but don’t give up. Steer clear of excesses to maintain your good health. An opportunity to travel aboard to meet someone special in the offing. You are likely to be much sought after on the social front.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: The World

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Temperance

Your efficient work and ability to take quick decisions is likely to be noticed by seniors on the professional front. Choose your investment options carefully, if you desire good returns. Students will manage to tackle extra work by adjusting their study schedule. Family youngster is likely to seek your counsel in an urgent personal matter. Partner will fully sustain your romantic mood, so enjoy togetherness to the hilt. Dearth of funds may harm your ongoing social project, but you will manage somehow. Dispute in property matter may spiral out of control and may require legal intervention, so handle it tactfully.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: The Star

Mood: The Fool

Career: Five of Coins

Completing a project or work may require more time than anticipated, but you will manage it easily. You need to resolve financial problems on priority to stabilize monetary front. Family front is likely to be very demanding as urgent matters crop up. Romantic partner may want his or her own space, so oblige to harmonize the relationship. You will need to overcome tough competition on the academic front. Avoid neglecting fitness routine despite feeling lethargic. Your efforts to maintain cordiality with someone opposed to you on social front will be successful. Those looking for alternative accommodation may have to search a little more.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: Seven of Swords

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Six of Wands

You are likely to negotiate a major deal in your favor on the professional front. Some lucrative deals may brighten up your financial front. A short-picnic or outing with the family is likely to rejuvenate and recharge you. Your love life remains immensely fulfilling with little efforts. Excellent performance foretold in an important examination or result later this week. Developments taking place on the property front will be to your liking. Efforts on the health front will keep you fit. A big social gathering is on the cards and can have you on the centre stage. Traveling to an offbeat place will be challenging, but you can expect a good time.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Ten of Cups

Career: The Empress

A colleague will prove to be a great support in helping to complete a task or project on the professional front. You will be able to maintain financial stability with your timely and accurate decisions. Family members will appreciate the changes made in and around the house. A helping hand is likely for those struggling a little on the academic front. Love life will prove most fulfilling as you succeed in setting aside all differences with romantic partner. Some of you may get the opportunity to travel abroad, bringing much excitement. Property dealings are likely to remain on the profitable side for real estate agents and brokers.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: The Empress

You will be successful in realizing your targets on the professional front. Timely action and quick thinking will enable you to tide over financial crisis successfully. You are likely to find family members supportive of your plans, even if they don’t agree with it. Your academic aspirations are likely to be met soon. Spending time with partner is likely to restore spark in your romantic relationship. A fun-filled holiday to an exciting new destination is indicated for some. Home remedy works wonders in bringing relief from a chronic ailment for some. Some of you are likely to make new friends and expand your circle on social front.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: The World

Mood: Devil

Career: Seven of Coins

You will manage to get a free hand on the professional front to do things your way. A past venture is likely to have your coffers brimming with a handsome profit. You are likely to perform exceedingly well on the academic front with hard work. Your wise counsel is likely to bring much relief and comfort to a troubled family member. Success in understanding the feelings of a romantic partner lays the foundation for developing a strong relationship. A vacation is likely to materialize for some and promises to be full of excitement. Health poses no problem as you follow the fitness routine.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: The Tower

On the professional front, you will be part of something big that will bring appreciation and rewards. You may review investments, just to get the best out of your money. Your academic performance is likely to improve as you streamline your schedule. New relationships on the family front will be long-lasting and highly beneficial. You are likely to enjoy interacting with someone you love on the romantic front. Those with a medical problem will find distinct improvements in their health. A lot of backstage manoeuvring can be expected by those who dislike you. Those looking to buy their dream house will get tempting offers.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

(Manisha Koushik is a renowned tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter