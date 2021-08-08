Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for August 8-August 14

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Judgement

Career: Seven of Coins

Your efficient nature and technical skills will enable you to be part of a prestigious project on the professional front. You are likely to succeed in recovering old dues, improving your financial condition. Excellent performance on the academic front will be a morale booster for some. You are advised to maintain distance from overly-friendly relatives as they may prove highly demanding. Your love life remains immensely fulfilling as you overcome past differences with romantic partner. Those ailing for long are likely to find an improvement in their health after a hiatus. Those desiring to go aboard for some time may get a golden opportunity this week. Your popularity on the social front will make the entire family immensely proud.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: King of Wands

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: Page of Cups

Your greatest gains will come through your creative ideas on professional front, opening doors of advancement. Finances will definitely get a boost as your informed decisions pay off handsomely. You can get a little confused regarding option available on the academic front, so get advice from others. Someone is likely to extend a helping hand during family crisis, without even asking, helping you navigate easily. Those looking for new romance are likely to find a short and sweet opportunity coming their way. Opting for a balanced diet will have a positive reflection on your overall health. Social front will be very demanding but immensely fulfilling.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Four of Swords

Career: Two of Coins

Increased workload will pose a little problem for the dedicated professionals on the work front. An improvement in the financial position would increase your purchasing power. Best possible options are likely to be made available to you on the academic front. Spending quality time with family members would help in getting rid of tensions and worries. Developments taking place on romantic front will be to your satisfaction, so enjoy the togetherness to the hilt. Efforts on the health front will keep you fit and energetic. An event or celebration is likely to be hosted in your honour on social front. Travelling to a distant place on the cards for some.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Love: Ace of Swords

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: Five of Coins

The more you strive, the better your situation will become on the professional front, so give it your all. New contracts might appear lucrative but might fail to bring desired gains. Something desired on the academic front is likely to come within your grasp. Good time to initiate repair or renovation work at home, after taking due consent of family members. Taking steps to rejuvenate your love life is likely to get the excitement back into your life. Health issues troubling some are likely to be addressed successfully. Your social initiatives and good work are likely to add to your prestige. Long-delayed desire to go for a vacation may come true as you plan a leisure trip.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Eight of Swords

Some of you are likely to get all the freedom needed to implement new ideas and concepts on the professional front, so make the most of the opportunity. Avoid overspending in order to impress others or it may affect your bank balance. A friend will prove a great support in completing a task on the academic front. A change of mood and plans may dominate your attempts to sort out a family misunderstanding. Someone may try to impress you with an ulterior motive on romantic front, so remain alert. Avoid ignoring even minor ailments to maintain your good run on the health front. Spouse may accompany you on a journey and make the trip exciting.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: The Tower

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Two of Swords

You will remain on a sound footing regarding an issue on professional front, so be thorough in it. Success in recovering a blocked payment will considerably improve your financial position. Faring well in a competition or exam is foretold on the academic front for some. It is an auspicious time to organise a religious ceremony or function on the domestic front. Romance may enter the lives of the lonely hearts, so get ready for an exciting time. Bringing about changes in lifestyle will prove most beneficial on the health front. Those looking to purchase own house may find tempting deals coming their way.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

Love: World

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: Ten of Cups

Innovative ideas and technical expertise would enable to win the confidence of seniors on the professional front. You will be able to maintain financial stability with your timely and accurate decisions. Getting the grip of things on the academic front is likely to give you much confidence. It is a good time to organise a get-together for your family and close friends. Those in long-term relationship can go ahead with their plans for a formal commitment. Your attempts at a more active lifestyle will help you remain in shape. Your travel plans might affect your family life, so don’t ignore them.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Silver

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Love: The Star

Mood: Devil

Career: King of Coins

You are likely to come in for a lot of praise for a task done with perfection on the professional front. Earning from multiple sources is indicated, so expect your bank balance to remain in a healthy state. Your academic performance is likely to improve as you succeed in rediscovering your focus and concentration. Achievement of family youngster or kin will be the source of immense happiness at home. Be ready to hang out with your friends as a long-delayed fun trip may materialise. You will be able to navigate a tricky situation on the social front successfully.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: Three of Swords

Your gift of gab and negotiating skills are likely to hold you in a good stead on the professional front. Avoid lending money, as chances of recovery appear slim. Lucrative opportunities are likely to materialise on the academic front. You are likely to find family members very supportive and understanding during the testing time. Rekindling love life is important at this juncture to avoid stagnation in romance. Regular exercise and balanced diet will have a positive impact on your health. Some of you run the risk of getting side-lined on the social front, so remain alert. A fun trip will help break the monotony of daily grind and rejuvenate you.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: Two of Coins

Time to upgrade your technical skills to maintain an edge over competitors on the professional front. You need to keep a check on unnecessary expenditure to maintain a healthy financial position. Stiff completion envisaged on the academic front, but your position remains strong. You are likely to find family members highly demanding, but you manage it easily. Indications of getting a positive reply in love, so go and confess your true feelings to the person you love secretly. Giving into the temptation of excesses is certain to have its repercussions on your health. You may end up losing money in a hasty property deal, so tread carefully.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: The Star

You may become the decision-maker of someone’s continuance in service at work, so deliberate well. Growing financially strong is indicated but efforts will have to be made. Dedicated students will see many of their aspirations getting fulfilled on the academic front. A family member may require your help in a personal matter, so be available. Trying something new on the fitness front with your partner is possible and may benefit you immensely. Possession of a property that has been booked earlier is possible. You are likely to find a good solution to your commuting problem.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Rose

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Moon

Career: The Fool

Giving a patient ear to a subordinates’ problem will enable some to find a timely solution on the professional front. You are likely to succeed in generating capital for your new business venture. Your mastery over academics promises to bring you much praise and appreciation. Certain old issues swept under the carpet at home may come back to trouble you, but try to keep calm. You need to be practical and realist on romantic front to avoid heartache later on. Something positive can be expected on the health front, as you resolve to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Go through all pros and cons carefully before you plan a trip.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Violet