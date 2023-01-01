Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for January 1 to January 7, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: Ten of Wands

Mood: Seven of Wands

Career: Three of Cups

Even though you’re on the cusp of a professional and personal breakthrough this week, you must proceed with caution in all your endeavours. You need to fully understand it to avoid making any mistakes. For those looking for love, it’s a good time. In all likelihood, reuniting with your loved one after a long separation may bring you both greater excitement and joy in your romantic relationships. Wasting money on unnecessary luxury items can burn a hole in your wallet if you. It’s likely that you may have to spend more money than usual to celebrate a joyous occasion with your loved ones. Never go through a middleman if you need to discuss an issue with a high-ranking official. That way, there can be no misunderstandings. Some people may finally be able to afford to buy a home or plot of land. Weekend getaways could help keep the peace in a couple’s life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: Magician

This week, you should focus on developing your abilities and learning how to better manage your time. Possibilities to further your list of accomplishments may also present themselves to you. Thanks to your infectious enthusiasm, others can count on you to finish some long-overdue tasks, which may greatly aid in streamlining the workflow. Potentially large returns can be earned from investing in foreign companies. You may experience some happiness in your romantic life. Indulge in some alone time to reconnect and rekindle your love. Members of the family may clash and argue over petty issues. Take it easy; this uncertain situation needs to be handled with caution. If a student takes a significant exam this week, they may pass it and bring happiness to their loved ones. You can keep good health with regular exercise, healthy eating, and meditation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Chariot

Career: Ten of Coins

You can give it your all this week without worrying about the outcome. You can stretch yourself to greater heights and might find that you need to. New contracts may be signed at work, and a short trip may be required for company business. The outcomes are likely to be favourable. Your financial situation may improve due to the sale of inherited property or the appreciation of stocks and shares you previously purchased. In the coming days, domestic tranquilly and harmony may prevail, and family ties may grow stronger. A more grown-up approach could restore the family’s harmony and peace. Committed romantic partners may have different opinions, which may confuse them. Currently, single people should try to control their feelings and avoid rushing into new relationships. For some, academic success is a given, and they may perform admirably in an important exam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: Page of Cups

Career: King of Wands

This week, you may likely start using a new approach to your work, and people may be drawn to your innovative spirit. You would be able to persuade others of your abilities thanks to your creative mindset. Work-wise, you might be presented with some exciting new opportunities, keeping you thoroughly occupied and content. The coming week could prove to be extremely lucrative monetarily. As a result, businesspeople and traders could see their profits soar. Your family life is great, and you may find peaceful resolutions to old arguments. A family outing to a place of worship is another option. After getting your parents’ approval, you and your sweetheart may be ready to settle down. A positive effect on your health is likely to result from your continued commitment to a healthy diet and regular exercise. Get away from it all for a while and chill out. You may find that your success depends on your ability to persevere.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: The Empress

Mood: The Moon

Career: Ace of Swords

You may be at the height of your creative streak this week. Avoid letting pessimistic thoughts cloud your ability to solve problems creatively. Those interested in broadening their horizons should have little trouble locating a position that meets their needs and provides them with a competitive salary and positive working conditions. All your past investments may yield good profits this week, ensuring your financial stability for the week ahead. You may be motivated to keep going throughout the week because you may be drawn to social events in addition to your housework. In the privacy of a classy or intimate setting, you and your sweetheart can dream about the future of your perfect union. Take care of yourself before anyone or anything else. Stick to a healthy diet that’s high in fruits and vegetables.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: World

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Eight of Coins

Right now, is the time to seize the opportunities and devote yourself fully to the pursuit of what makes you happy. Hopefully, by the weekend, you may have received some uplifting information. This week, you might get to spend quality time with relatives you haven’t seen in a while. It’s possible that your love for your romantic partner may grow stronger and you may both have a heavenly experience. Expect a flurry of activity in the romantic department. Don’t be surprised if youngsters start dating someone they met at work. Money issues could be a problem for some of you. But as soon as you start making modest profits from a side hustle, things may start looking up. The success of your career may depend on your ability to take on new challenges and take charge of your responsibilities. So, put in a full shift. You can reduce your stress levels through aromatherapy and mindfulness meditation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Ten of Coins

Career: Two of wands

It looks like this week could bring some exciting new opportunities thanks to your hard work and dedication. You must seize every opportunity and refuse to let anything slip away. Potentially good news on cards for those of you considering an international relocation. Professionals have opportunities to secure work outside of the country. Organizations should grow and reinvest to enter untapped markets. You can put aside any extra cash you make from your bets for later use. The value of land and real estate investments may also begin to appreciate, bringing in a reliable stream of income. With the blessing of the elders, this week may bring you and your loved ones a lifetime of joy, harmony, and prosperity. The two of you could become closer than ever before. It’s possible that if you return their feelings, you may grow closer together. Spiritual practises can help you keep your mind at ease.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Ten of Coins

Career: Two of wands

Diplomacy, discipline, and hard work may help you get many things done this week. Gains in your professional life, such as a promotion or title change, may be in the cards for you this week. You may decide to make a long-term financial investment and enjoy unexpected financial benefits. Domestically positive developments could emerge this week. In most families, morale is boosted when one of the siblings finds a good match in marriage. This week, your romantic life is likely to be a little upsetting. There may be a miscommunication on both of your parts due to a lack of trust. Activities like cycling and running can help you stay physically and mentally fit, while yoga can help you relax. Avoid people who are negative and short-tempered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: Ace of Wands

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: The Fool

If you keep working hard and staying committed, you may be able to make your dreams come true. You’re probably at the pinnacle of your creative powers, and that’s where you may find the greatest boost to your career. Expect a lot of success on the professional front, and hope that workplace harmony and positivity may become the norm. There would be no hitches in the completion of any crucial duties. A new business venture you launch may increase in value over the next few months. Your hopes and dreams for your children may come true thanks to your offspring. Strife between spouses can be intense, especially for those who are married. If all goes well, you might be able to continue with your studies as planned. A trip outside is a way to go if you want to satisfy your wanderlust.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Devil

Career: Page of Wands

You’ll have a strong sense of self-assurance and assertiveness this week. Your hard work and focus may pay off, and luck may eventually shift in your favour, allowing you to accomplish all you set out to do. It’s possible that your wealth quotient may stay high and that you may continue to accrue cash from various sources. After settling all of your differences with your superiors and peers, you are ready to take on a leadership role with confidence and success. This week should be a breeze for you because of all the family activities. There’s a chance that you and your significant other may feel more drawn to one another and spend more time together. You should never take any chances when trying to get in shape, no matter how tempting they may seem. Stay on your toes and make improvements to who you are regularly.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: Eight of Cups

Don’t lose sight of what you’re working toward, and don’t let up on the effort you’ve put forth. If you can shape yourself to fit different contexts, you may impact many fields. Working hard and carefully might pay off in the end. Compliments may pour in from every direction, and some may even be offered promotions. Those in the service sector may find new opportunities to earn money, while entrepreneurs should look for ways to grow their enterprises and enter new markets. You may find that those closest to you encourage and back you in all you do. Those lucky enough to find true love may have a relationship that lasts. Get to know each other deeper, and your affection for one another is sure to grow. Yoga and deep breathing exercises may help relieve stress and help you relax.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Star

Now is the time to emerge as a leader. Considering your level of commitment, you should be victorious. You can gain an advantage over the competition by adopting a realistic mindset and method. It’s possible that enrolling in a post-graduate training programme may help you professionally. As you prepare to mark a momentous occasion at home, the mood there may be one of joy and goodwill. Your partner may continue to show unconditional love and support for you, and the two of you will only grow closer. It’s important to keep track of your spending, as there’s a good chance that your outgoings may quickly exceed your incoming cash flow and put you in a dire situation. Reduce your outlays and keep some cash on hand for unexpected expenses and debt repayment. Rest your body when it needs it, and avoid getting too tired. Learn to find joy within yourself.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON