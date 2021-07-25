Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for July 25-July 31

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: Eight of Wands

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: The Magician

You need to focus on improving performance on professional front to remain in the good books of seniors. Improved financial position may enable to make lavish purchases this week. Your packed schedule is likely to make it difficult to attend a family function, but you will manage to take out time. Travelling proves a blessing in disguise by bringing a love in your life. Faring well in a competition or an entrance test is indicated for some. Jealous rivals may try to undermine your popularity on the social front, so remain alert. Physical fitness will enable to keep diseases at bay.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Violet

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: Ten of Coins

Mood: The Moon

Career: World

You need to be patient after implementing new plans to improve results on the professional front. Expert guidance will enable you to make better utilisation of your hard-earned money. You are likely to find family members supportive of your new plans and ventures. Planning things as per romantic partner’s wishes would enable to get enjoyment. You are likely to get valuable tips for keeping yourself physically fit. Minor preparations before you travel will make your journey a lot smoother. Some of you are likely to finalise a profitable property deal later this week. Your sense of humour is likely to bring appreciation on the social front.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Fool

You need to remain alert on the professional front as a misstep could be embarrassing and expensive. Unexpected monetary profit will enable to write off old debts. Peace and tranquillity will prevail on the domestic front as family members make efforts to bring harmony and happiness. Falling in love at first sight is possible as Cupid is on your side. Keeping yourself calm and tension-free brings mental peace. You are likely to be the star-attraction of the social gathering you may attend. Those looking to own a plot or a house are likely to come across tempting deals. A positive outlook towards life is likely to be immensely beneficial.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Ten of Cups

It is an opportune time to implement the ideas you have been contemplating for long on the professional front. You succeed in generating an additional source of income, giving a boost to finances. Results are likely to be beyond expectations on the academic front for some. Kin or a family youngster may seek your guidance in career or personal issue, remain available. Much excitement is in store on romantic front as you find partner very supportive and understanding. Long journey may turn out to be a memorable one in the company of your loved ones. Your fitness routine will enable you to enjoy excellent health and improved fitness.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: Devil

Mood: King of Coins

Career: The Star

You may get the opportunity to join a progressive and prestigious organisation. Financial liabilities are likely to be eased on recovering pending dues. Some of you may succeed in resolving long-standing misunderstandings with family members. You are likely to remain on a steady wicket on academic front with hard work and dedication. Romantic imagination is set to soar as your dream person is likely to reciprocate feelings. Some of you may finally embark on the much-delayed vacation. You can proceed ahead with the property deal you are negotiating as stars appear favourable. Strictly following an exercise routine will bring remarkable improvement in your health.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: Six of Swords

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: The Sun

You may need to streamline and delegate work to complete important project within time limit on the professional front. It is an auspicious time to explore the money-making opportunity coming your way, but invest only after due consideration. Hurdles in the matrimonial alliance of sibling are likely to vanish, paving way for future happiness. Seeking assistance on academic front is likely to benefit you, so don’t hesitate. Taking romantic partner for granted may create a void in romantic relationship. Healthy lifestyle choices will enable you to enjoy a bloom in your well-being. Vacation is likely to be more enjoyable than anticipated as destination turns out to be amazing.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: Page of Wands

Mood: Five of Cups

Career: The Tower

Some of you are likely to get an excellent opportunity to prove your mettle on the professional front. Monetary position is all set to improve as past investments start bringing good returns. A social activity with family would keep everyone in a relaxed and happy mood. A chance encounter may enable to meet a like-mined person to share your inner-most feelings. Procrastination will only compound matters for students on the academic front. Closely scrutinise all the documents of the property you are planning to purchase. Your friend or your partner is looking forward for a vacation with you, so plan accordingly.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Temperance

Jealous colleagues may try to create roadblocks on the professional front, but you will come out a winner without any effort. Remain alert as someone’s shoptalk may tempt you to make an investment into a dubious scheme. Your jovial nature brings joy and happiness on the family front. You need to resolve differences with romantic partner on priority to bring normalcy in love life. Some of you may finally get an opportunity to travel aboard. Changing lifestyle would help in keeping tension and strains of life at bay. Your social endeavours are likely to enhance your standing in your friend circle. Some of you may finally fulfil the dream of owning a new vehicle or a new house.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: The Hermit

You are likely to get respect of your colleagues for your honesty and sincerity on professional front. Monetary position is set to improve as earnings remain on the high side this week. Someone may lend a helping hand at the time of crisis on the family front. Some of you are likely to succeed in maintaining your lead over competitors on academic front. It is an opportune time to make your romantic relationship into a lifelong bond. A vacation with friends will turn out to be highly enjoyable and it will rejuvenate and reenergise you as well. A good deal in a residential property is on the cards for some. Avoid excesses and follow dietary restrictions to maintain your good health.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: Page of Cups

Mood: The Fool

Career: Devil

You are likely to prove yourself as a quick learner on the professional front. Increase in income from past investments is foreseen for some. Taking unilateral decisions on family front is likely to disturb the domestic harmony. Streamlining your study schedule is likely to bring an improvement in the results on academic front. Romantic partner is likely to try innovative ways to surprise and impress you. You will be much sought-after in the social function or event that you may attend. Search for a new property may gain momentum now. A cheerful state of mind will bring mental peace.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: The Empress

Mood: The Strength

Career: The High Priestess

You need to take a firm stand while dealing with a dominating colleague on the professional front. You need to keep a check on extravagant expenses to balance your budget. Seeking guidance of family elders is likely to help in finding solution to personal problems. Faring well on the academic front is indicated for the sincere and hard-working students. Romantic front promises to be exciting as partner makes efforts to keep the love bond intact. Giving into the temptation of junk food will undo all your efforts on the health front. Long-standing property dispute is likely to be resolved amicably. You may feel motivated to visit a religious place with family.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: Judgement

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: The Lovers

Those new to an organisation are likely to find colleagues very helpful and motivating. A wise investment is likely to bring financial satisfaction. A new outlook will be the source of happiness on the family front. Those looking for a new romance may get opportunity to meet interesting people. Students need to put in concentrated efforts to succeed on the academic front. Meditation is likely to help in regaining your mental toughness. You can make your vacation extra special by planning it with your family and friends. Those looking for suitable accommodation may find an ideal option.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Rose