Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 13-June 19

SPIRTUAL MESSAGE: Friendship has coolness in it. Love has heat, hence it goes high, low; sometimes everything is beautiful and sometimes everything is ugly. Love changes. Friendship has a more eternal quality to it; it doesn’t change. Let love be the first step and friendship the climax, says Osho, the Zen master.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Ace of Wands

You have a magical touch of angels by your side this week! A good progress is indicated in whatever you take up except that on the work front. Some of you can expect a hectic work schedule and you must do something about it. Support from seniors can be expected on the academic front. Putting money in something after a thorough analysis is likely to yield excellent results. It is best to avoid someone whom you do not click with. A scintillating time on the romantic front is much indicated. A long pending travel is likely to be undertaken. Health worries start fading off now!

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: Five of Coins

Mood: The Moon

Career: Judgement

Anything is possible! Especially that sounded impossible earlier is likely to come true now and of course, everything on a good note. New projects that you start with this week are likely to prove successful. Someone from the opposite camp may start showing more interest and concern towards you. Your desire to help people in need is likely to be acknowledged. A proposal on the marital front may progress towards the next stage. A fruitful investment opportunity is on its way. Health wise, things appear to be in control. Those playing sports may need to work on building a better stamina. Buying a property is indicated.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: The Star

Career: Nine of wands

Trust your gut! You are blessed with all the resources you need, even if you can’t see them at this time. Push your inner confidence a bit more and you will start seeing things in order. An appreciation or a reward is in store for those working in IT or telecom sectors. Artists may get an invite to participate in something prestigious. Love life blooms as you receive an unexpected gift from a secret admirer. A celebration on the family front is indicated. Loan is likely to be approved for those seeking to purchase a vehicle. Carelessness on the health front may only mess up things; so, take care!

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Four of Cups

Career: Eight of Cups

Do not underestimate the skill and knowledge that you possess on the professional front. You are prepared for what’s coming up. Trust the stars that the road ahead is safe and sure. Meeting an old friend will revive some good old memories. A major decision is likely to be taken on the domestic front. A financial advisor is likely to mentor you on managing your savings. Extensive paper work can keep some occupied while buying a new property. Some misunderstanding with the lover is foreseen towards the second half. Clarify as soon as you sense it. Students are likely to achieve something big.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: Seven of Wands

Career: The Hanged Man

You should not shy away from asking for guidance as and when you need it. It will save you from making errors and will keep mind at ease as well. Avoid pushing lover for something that you want to do. Respecting their thoughts has to be your prime gesture this week. A new colleague is likely to share your work load. Some renovation is likely to take place on the home front. Due promotion is likely to take some more time for those working in the government sector. Students need to pull up their socks to stay abreast with others. Health needs care.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Seven of Cups

Career: Page of Wands

A windfall of abundance seems to magically appear around you. Clear up your mind with unnecessary thoughts as it will only hold you back to progress further. Some of you are likely to be rated amongst the top achievers at the work place. Those awaiting PR are likely to hear the good news. Lover appears to be extra lovey-dovey this week. Those looking for a matrimonial alliance are likely to click with someone like minded. Your financial stature shows all signs of improving. Things are well in control on the domestic front. A family elder’s health may be a cause of concern.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: Three of Cups

Mood: The World

Career: Magician

This week is all about taking initiatives and assuring that everything moves smoothly. Leaves are likely to be approved for those seeking it for a long time now. You would need to put more efforts to get certain things in sync on the work front. Guests are likely to throng upon over the weekend. Going overboard with shopping can get you in the wrong books of a family elder. A common friend may act as a catalyst in bringing you close to the one who has conquered your mind and thoughts. Students are likely to fare well in surprise tests. Health looks fine.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Lovers

Career: Ten of Coins

You must move forward with your plans. Avoid seeking other’s approval for it. Not everything needs to be disclosed this week – let success make the noise on its own. Support from friends or colleagues may not be too welcoming. A vacation or a celebration may have to be postponed to a later date. Avoid diving in the fantasy world while studying. A workplace senior is likely to recommend your name for something prestigious. Take things slowly on the love front. Those who want to propose the one they love should give some more time before making any commitment. Watchout what you eat to avoid upset stomach.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Rose

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: The Empress

Mood: The Moon

Career: The Chariot

Confidentiality is the key to aim at what you are about to manifest. Do not let your energies wither here and there on the professional front. Plan, organize and execute. Entrepreneurs are likely to reap in good profits. Love birds may plan to tie a knot in a private affair. Somebody you are not in talking terms with on the social front may turn around to be your best supporter. Your craving for an outing is likely to make you explore some exotic place. A family elder may remain in a not so good mood and needs to be dealt with politely.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: The High Priestess

You clearly need a focussed approach to facilitate what you are trying to create. You may need to budget the renovation on the home front. Health issues need to be addressed on a priority. Colleagues and subordinates may look up to you for resolving something crucial. Domestic front appears to be comfortable and harmonious. Avoid being too blunt and candid on the love front as it may not be too OK with the lover. A friend or an acquaintance may need some professional help. A celebration is in the offing. Remain tight fisted when it comes to lending money on a good will.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Green

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: Five of Wands

Mood: Devil

Career: The Sun

An amazing news on the love front is likely to brighten up your week. Parents are likely to give a go ahead to your love relationship. Your problem-solving skills in a challenging work environment are likely to make you everyone’s favourite. Pending payments may take some more time to materialize. An old property is likely to be sold at a good price. Work on enhancing your savings – you may need them soon for something important coming up. Students may not be in a right tempo to finish what they have started. A get together will help you build a better network.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: White

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: The Strength

Mood: Page of Cups

Career: The Hierophant

Creative solutions are likely to place you above everyone else on the professional front. Someone on the work front may start showing too much interest in your personality. Some of you may be keen at riding your own vehicle for a long drive. A property entangled in a legal battle is likely to be pronounced free. Spouse may have special plans that you simply cannot ignore. Some financial decisions may have to be taken with a strong heart. Writers, musicians or artists are in for some fame moments. Kick aside all excuses that do not let you focus on your health.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

