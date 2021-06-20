Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 20-June 26

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Eight of Wands

The answers you seek are within you! Professionally, things go as planned. A new job opportunity may buzz those looking for it. A good time is indicated for those working on the commission basis. You got to be serious on the health front. Maintaining a log book for your expenses is likely to help you save better. Lover appears to be starry eyed. Those looking for a commitment on the relationship front are likely to be in for a surprise. Someone is likely to put through words of praise and appreciation for you on the social front. Tenants are likely to be sought for a rented property.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Ace of Wands

Career: Two of Swords

Your deepest feelings will be much in action this week. If you like someone – go ahead and express your feelings for them. There are bright chances to avail a “Yes”! Unnecessary expenditure is likely to trouble your pocket this week. Carelessness on the health front can upset your immunity. Whether you are in a mood or not; you may still have to take up a long journey. Boss’s “I know it all” attitude may not go well with you. Those aspiring to study abroad may have to wait for some more time. Your gut feeling about a property deal is likely to come true.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Devil

Mood: World

Career: Ten of Cups

Emotional situations are going to provide a great insight about your priorities at this point. A work-related travel may pop in unannounced. Someone is likely to knock the door of your heart with hopes of a long-term commitment. Work wise, the week appears to be promising. Team work is likely to be acknowledged. A transfer or a promotion is in the pipeline for those working in the government sector. A long-awaited property deal is now likely to materialise. Avoid digging through the buried agonies on the social front. Students are likely to excel. Domestic front peps up as a new vehicle arrives.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Seven of Cups

Career: The Fool

You can rely on your intuition with great confidence this week. A new diet routine is likely to attract magical results on the health front. Avoid being carried away by someone who tries to convince you to invest in a long-term scheme. Everything may not remain as it appears. Check your facts carefully. An old fling is likely to get in touch again paving way for some romance. Travel plans are likely to proceed as planned. Last minute tensions cannot be ruled out for those working on project deadlines. Rapport with a new joinee may take some time to be established. A celebration is in the offing.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: The Moon

Mood: Page of Wands

Career: Three of Swords

Let stars guide you with the answers you are looking for. Hold on and breathe easy. Your performance may be put to test on the professional front. Students may need to strive hard to convince someone to pursue their goals. A secret lover is likely to send you some surprise gifts. Those staying away from the spouse are likely to spend some time together. An appraisal is likely to come across for those working in the manufacturing or healthcare sectors. A family elder’s health may be a cause of concern. Family may expect your presence in a get together; do not disappoint!

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: The Star

Mood: The Fool

Career: King of Coins

Not only action, but reflection and meditation would also be important at this juncture. Be clear with your communication as there is a possibility for a misunderstanding regarding a service you are going to opt for. Meditation is likely to encourage your zeal for life. You may be required to represent your organization in a prestigious event. Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned. Lover may not be in a good mood – find out why? Spouse may not agree with your plans to redo the house. A family youngster’s tantrums may have to be dealt with on a priority.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: The Star

Have faith that everything will unfold perfectly. This week promises to bring things in order after all. Raising a loan for something crucial would not be difficult. Some good news from abroad can be expected. Love bonds are likely to grow stronger. Those looking for a matrimonial alliance are likely to hear from someone likeminded. A change of scene is likely to refresh you. A property deal is likely to proceed as planned. Words of wisdom from a senior are likely to make things easier for you on the work front. Those starting new jobs may take some time to mingle. Health looks to be OK.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: The Chariot

Career: The Hierophant

Avoid being attached to anything that makes you attract insecurity. Have confidence in the next step that you are going to take. Good health is yours for the asking this week. You are likely to rise and shine on the work front. Entrepreneurs are likely to do well. Home front needs attention. You are likely to receive good offers for a property or vehicle that you plan to sell. Someone’s interference in your love affair would not go well with either of you. Drive carefully. Money loaned to someone in the past is likely to be returned with interest now. A journey may need to be postponed.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Judgement

Career: Two of Coins

Some of you may want to explore the mysteries of life. There is absolutely no harm in it provided you do not tend to ignore everything else. You would need to make more efforts in your love relationship. Good news from the spouse’s work front is likely to elevate the mood at home. Booking a residential property is possible for some. A vacation is possible for those too keen to travel out of town. A past investment is likely to mature and enhances the flow of money. Improvement for those ailing is foreseen. Some of you may need to work extra hours to meet boss’s expectations.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: King of Wands

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Three of Cups

The cosmic energies make sure you achieve the best this week. You are likely to build new connections or network with those who matter. Work wise, you are likely to be much in demand. Students aspiring for admissions are likely to hear from their chosen institutes. Those playing the stocks are likely to make profits. Meeting a school friend or a distant relative is possible. Exploring a new eating joint is going to make your taste buds happy. Joining a new fitness regimen under a mentor’s supervision is possible for some. Marriage bells toll for the eligible. A long vacant property is likely to be rented.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Five of Swords

Do not bound yourself with some restrictions or commitments. Set yourself free and you will have tons to achieve. The only key to succeed on the academic front is to work harder. Domestic front doesn’t appear to be too rosy and you must do something about it. Upgrading or purchasing a luxury vehicle is possible for some. Those planning to switch jobs should be open to options and must not limit themselves to something specific. Cupid strikes those single! Someone is likely to introduce you to tips for boosting your body’s metabolism. Words of praise from a client are likely to lift up your spirits.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Ace of Swords

Career: The High Priestess

Appreciation on the career front is in store for some. Good returns from the past investments will make the financial graph rise. Your bargain skills are likely to fetch you some good deals. Someone may require your help on the academic front. Lover is likely to be in their best version. A family elder is likely to approve of your relationship. An onsite opportunity may come to those working in the IT sector. Yoga and meditation are likely to benefit you immensely. Those planning to go for an image makeover are likely to be showered with compliments. Chances of a vacation may materialise soon.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

