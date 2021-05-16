Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 16-May 22

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Tower

Career: Ten of Wands

Excelling in your current endeavours is likely to boost your morale. A challenging assignment is likely to give you an opportunity to prove your mettle. An impromptu decision to fly overseas is likely to keep you occupied. Those working on the commission basis are likely to find this week profitable overall. Do not keep things in your heart, share them with the one you love. It shall only improve your mutual understanding. A new workout routine is likely to start showing positive results on the health front. Students are likely to outshine their competitors with good scores. Meeting someone influential is possible for some.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Green

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Four of Cups

Career: The World

Hard work pays off with recognition and achievement for your sterling performance on the professional front. Your desires are likely to be fulfilled on the love front. Parents are likely to extend complete support for whatever you wish to pursue. Freshers are likely to become financially independent now. You enjoy the best of health as there is absolutely nothing to worry about. The academic front is likely to brighten. Those involved in buying or selling properties may find it tough to find the right audience. An official trip comes calling those who are engaged in the field jobs. A celebration or an event may have to be skipped due to other commitments.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Yellow

*Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Love: Page of Wands

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: The Hanged Man

Stars help you to develop a better comfort level with those around you. Someone who likes you but was shying away to talk to you is likely to express his/her feelings now. Meeting someone important is possible who can mentor you on your academic front. Free tips and tricks on the financial front are likely to come as a boon. Networking is likely to bring you nearer to your professional goal. You are likely to go out of your way to help out a friend or relation and win a lot of praise. A journey is likely to be completed sooner than expected without compromising on comfort and ease.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Maroon

*Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Love: Magician

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Ace of Swords

Those looking for a breakthrough in their monotonous routine may have to wait for some more time. A friend may come and stay with you for a couple of days. A family elder will be most understanding and support you in everything you do. You are likely to enjoy the stardom in a social gathering. Those new in love are likely to enjoy some lovey-dovey time together. Those looking for a matrimonial alliance are likely to interact with someone they can connect with. Worries on the money front start fading off now. This is not the right time to purchase a property or a luxury vehicle that you have been thinking about lately.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Purple

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Love: The Empress

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: Two of Coins

Politeness and your way with words are likely to draw a lover close to you. Someone is likely to take a great deal of interest in what you have to offer on the business front. You will be given due credit for the efforts you have put into an important project at the workplace. Reviving old contacts and staying socially active is likely to boost your image once again. Those planning to start something of their own are likely to raise the capital for the same. Accolades and appreciation are in store for the students who have been excelling on the academic front. Avoid taking shortcuts on the health front.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Indigo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Love: Magician

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: Two of Swords

Attempts to come into the good books of an important person on the professional or academic front will partially succeed. You can go ahead and book the property of your choice as your loan is likely to be approved. Plans for a family outing are likely to materialize. Some of you are likely to chair an important meeting on the social front. Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring positive results. An old debt is likely to be paid off now. Carelessness on the health front would not be a good idea. Discussions to sell an old property are likely to gain momentum.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Magenta

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Love: The Sun

Mood: The Devil

Career: Eight of Wands

Expect additional responsibilities to be handed over to you at the workplace. A senior may not be in a mood to sanction your leaves. Those planning a vacation or a fun trip may have to postpone the plans to some other dates. Ignoring the deadlines for submission on the academic front can put you in trouble. Commitments may not let you devote much time on the love front. Those looking to change a rented property may need to try hard to find a better option that fits the pocket. A family elder may not be too supportive about a love relationship in case you were looking to open your cards up to them.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Orange

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Love: Ten of Coins

Mood: Page of Cups

Career: The Star

Let this week run through slow motion. Be attentive in crossing the thin line between being confident and overconfident, if you want to avoid embarrassment. Health requires attention and you just shouldn’t prioritize anything else above it. Wrong choices at the right time can make you lose some opportunities on the work front. Love life may have its share of hassles as the difference of opinion may not let you conclude any conversations. A family elder’s mum behaviour can make you irritated. Stay tightly fisted on the financial front. Homemakers may have to shelve their idea to initiate renovation at home.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Grey

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: The Hierophant

Career: Judgement

Someone’s firmness will ultimately benefit you, so don’t have apprehensions about his or her intentions. Stars on the romantic front look strong, so those looking for love should double their efforts! Financially, you will be able to work towards enhancing your earnings. Adhering to an active life and controlled diet will be enough to find you hale and hearty. You will manage to deal with a man-management issue tactfully. You will have your say in a property matter. Joining a spiritual course may be on the minds of some. Entrepreneurs are likely to push in new marketing strategies to expedite the sales.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Cyan

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Love: Strength

Mood: Five of Wands

Career: Eight of Cups

You are likely to gain control over certain important matters at hand. Your networking skills are likely to connect you with those who matter on the social front. Excellent results are likely to make the student shine bright on the academic front. Spouse stands by you and will be supportive in thick and thin. Work-wise, things are completely favouring you. Financially, you will be much better poised than before. You remain fit and energetic. A loan that you were desperately looking for is likely to be approved. Some of you may announce the arrival of a new member in the family. A property deal is likely to come through as planned.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Turquoise

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: Ten of Coins

You may immediately need to address a long pending issue at the workplace. Someone may expect a favour to be returned on the social front. Do not ignore someone’s advice on the health front as it is for your own good. Being over-sensitive on the love front is likely to spoil things between you two. A casual acquaintance may start showing more interest in you; find out why? The focus seems to be shaken on the academic front and you must do something to revive it back. A financial transaction may get you worried initially but is certainly going to come as a big relief soon.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Pink

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Nine of wands

This is going to be a good week overall. Wedding bells toll for the eligible. A special note from the one you love is likely to get you starry-eyed. Socially, you may be much in demand. Students are likely to taste success in their endeavours. Professionally, something you introduce is likely to bring magical results. Those in transferable jobs are likely to hear about their transfer to their favourite cities. An effort put in uplifting a small business is likely to attract the right clientele. Your analytical skills are likely to fetch you instant profits in the stock market. Good dietary control and an active life will ensure that you retain good health.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Lemon

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Green

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Love: King of Coins

Mood: Four of Cups

Career: The World

Hard work pays off with recognition and achievement for your sterling performance on the professional front. Your desires are likely to be fulfilled on the love front. Parents are likely to extend complete support for whatever you wish to pursue. Freshers are likely to become financially independent now. You enjoy the best of health as there is absolutely nothing to worry about. The academic front is likely to brighten. Those involved in buying or selling properties may find it tough to find the right audience. An official trip comes calling those who are engaged in the field jobs. 