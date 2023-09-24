Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 24-September 30, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Emperor Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: Tower

Career: Two of Cups

Your exceptional communication abilities may lead to significant professional achievements. It’s important to gain the trust and confidence of your parents, as your careless attitude could cause them to worry. You have the potential to generate maximum profits by utilising the loan secured against your existing shares. Some of you may struggle to revitalise your romantic relationship due to your busy schedule. Take care not to overexert yourself during exercise and allow for sufficient rest. Your next journey can take you to a breath-taking place filled with natural beauty. If you’re considering a property purchase, make sure to address any legal considerations. By taking on challenging tasks, you have the potential to emerge victorious. Success in academics will come effortlessly to you, making you shine brightly.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Magician

Mood: Eight of Wands

Career: Temperance

Embracing a habit of giving and receiving love can contribute to a fulfilling and healthy romantic life. This week holds the potential for profitable business ventures and lucrative deals. Surrounding yourself with health-conscious individuals may encourage you to adopt better lifestyle habits. Some of you may be occupied with organising an event or function for a younger family member. Voicing your opinions at work is important to prevent being overlooked or sidelined. While you may embark on a journey, it may come with its share of stress, but the rewards will be worth it. Investing in property is likely to yield favourable returns. Be prepared to adjust your opinions in public settings as the need arises. Take proactive measures to prevent a decline in academic performance and seek assistance if necessary.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Knight of Swords

Career: Two of Wands

Staying updated with new technology will be crucial to keep up with the changing times on the professional front. Handling children with care and avoiding harsh treatment will be important this week. Be mindful of your behaviour to prevent any strains in your romantic relationship. Health issues may arise and pose challenges for you this week. Exercise caution in financial matters, as you may encounter losses due to indecisiveness and questionable investments. Some of you may get to tag along on an adventure holiday with your siblings. Make necessary preparations before considering a new house. Your adventurous nature will help you make a notable impact on the social front. Your dedication and focus will yield positive outcomes in your academic pursuits.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: Justice

Mood: Judgment

Career: Page of Wands

You can consider rearranging your home to host a gathering or event. There may be a chance of receiving a tax refund for some individuals. It is advisable to take actions that strengthen your romantic relationship. Cultivating compassion can help alleviate feelings of hatred and enhance mental well-being. There could be a potential disagreement with higher-ranking colleagues at the workplace, so watch your words. After a year of hard work, it’s time to plan a well-deserved vacation. Some individuals may have favourable prospects of acquiring property. Not extending help to those in need may tarnish your reputation. Your academic journey may have its share of ups and downs, but perseverance is essential.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Emperor

Mood: Justice

Career: Three of Coins

You may experience unexpected profits from previous investments, even in questionable companies. Cultivating inner tranquillity and a peaceful mindset will work in your favour this week. It is advisable to prioritise heartfelt desires over fleeting attractions. There may be an opportunity for an enjoyable outing with friends or family. Business owners may encounter challenges in recruiting creative individuals. The possibility of taking possession of a booked property is on the horizon. Take some time to relax and rejuvenate in the coming days. You will encounter several positive experiences simultaneously. By consistently applying effort, you will excel academically and achieve your objectives.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Four of Wands

Mood: The Fool

Career: Devil

There is a possibility of favourable transfer opportunities coming your way this week. Your selfless actions for others may enhance your social standing. It is a propitious time to invest your money in property or fixed deposits. Nurturing a deep emotional connection and spending quality time with your partner will revitalise your love life. You may experience some relief from health issues that were troubling you. A weekend getaway awaits you, allowing you to enjoy pubs and clubs. It is important to handle difficult situations wisely to prevent further complications. Immediate changes are necessary to improve your academic performance. Prioritise resolving any legal issues before considering mortgaging your property.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Ten of Swords

Mood: Chariot

Career: King of Cups

Sales executives may engage in aggressive campaigning, yielding results beyond expectations. Your ability to think quickly and sharply will contribute to the success of your romantic relationship. Adopting a positive attitude will enhance your overall well-being. Focusing on increasing profits and managing expenses is advisable to establish a solid foundation for prosperity. Parents may encounter challenges due to the careless behaviour of their children. Unexpected changes in circumstances may steer you toward a new path. Your thirst for knowledge will be quenched as you excel in your studies. When planning a vacation, consider the associated expenses and ensure thorough preparation. Investing in long-term housing plans may pose certain difficulties.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Fool

Gaining a deeper understanding of anger will allow you to channel it positively. Don’t hesitate to take calculated risks in your professional endeavors. Your financial situation is likely to take a significant turn in your favour. Exercising restraint in your words will prevent your romantic relationship from deteriorating. Holding grudges against family members will damage your relationships. Construction or renovation work on your house may begin soon under your supervision. Your sense of humor will be admired and appreciated by others. Your dedication to your studies will lead to fulfilling results. Take precautions and prioritize your safety when travelling.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Page of Wands

You may be inclined to start a new venture this week as the stars align in your favour. Your proactive approach to managing household matters will receive appreciation from everyone. Investing your money in professionally managed securities can provide financial security and steady income. Resolving conflicts with your romantic partner in a harmonious manner is likely. Neglecting your health could have negative consequences, so prioritize self-care. There’s a possibility of finalizing a property deal with an upfront payment. It’s advisable to resist temptations in various aspects of life this week. You may encounter difficulties in your studies, requiring additional effort to catch up. Instead of waiting for extraordinary opportunities, remember that your travel plans may not go as expected.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Four of Swords

Mood: World

Career: Eight of Wands

You may find great joy in reconnecting with your family during a week-long gathering. When it comes to financial planning, consider all important factors to ensure nothing is overlooked. Your efforts in the realm of romance are likely to yield positive outcomes. It will be a week of good health and high spirits, boosting your confidence. Putting in the work to excel professionally is likely to pay off. This is a favourable time to consider investing in property or immovable assets. You may be able to purchase your dream house in a prestigious location. Your academic progress is satisfactory, with room for improvement. Making minor preparations before your overseas trip will create a smoother and more enjoyable experience.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: King of Cups

Mood: The Sun

Career: Knight of Wands

Strong professional connections may play a significant role in your business endeavors this week. Engaging in meditation and yoga can bring about both spiritual and physical benefits. You can revive and strengthen your romantic relationship by apologizing for past mistakes. It is important to repay loans promptly, as lenders tend to remember late payments. Be cautious of impulsive actions that could disrupt the harmony within your family. Extending a helping hand to those in need will bring a unique sense of joy. Before embarking on your journey, take the time to reflect on your expectations and those of your travel companion. Excessive spending on luxury items can strain your relationships and financial stability. This week holds many exciting events in store for you. By dedicating yourself to your studies, you have the potential to improve your academic performance.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Nine of Coins

Mood: The Hermit

Career: Three of Wands

The knowledge to cultivate connections can prove advantageous in your professional life. Your financial situation is poised to thrive with expert advice and guidance this week. Seeking parental guidance will help resolve any land disputes and maintain harmony within the family. It is crucial to avoid impulsive behaviour that could strain your romantic relationships. Neglecting your health may lead to potential consequences. There is a possibility for some of you to embark on an international trip during this week. Being overly opportunistic in property matters may not yield the desired value. Prepare to receive much respect from your family and friends this week. Your commitment to your studies will yield satisfying outcomes.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

