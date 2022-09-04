Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for September 4 to September 10

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: The Magician

Career: Page of Cups

Those who have taken up an exercise regimen will soon discover its benefits on the health front. An extremely supportive and loving partner would help in withering away your troubles. Some of you are likely to experience growth on the professional front. You may also bag a promotion or a raise in salary due for a very long time. Those keen to confess feelings may get a golden opportunity this week. Investment in property would considerably improve financial position. Also, renting a property that is closer to the workplace is possible for some. The communication gap on the family front is likely to widen as you stay busy all week. A tiring trip is foreseen for those travelling out of town; plan well to save time.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Love: The High Priestess

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Two of Coins

Some of you may also receive new opportunities to get closer to your goals this week. Someone may do your health a lot of good by motivating you to shake a leg. Your romantic partner would try innovative methods to catch your attention. You may get support from your siblings and are likely to share a close bond with them. Someone’s timely help would save you from being deceived this week. You are likely to notice that all are not equally receptive to new ideas at the workplace. So, remain patient. Official journeys prove to be more fruitful for you. A monetary crisis would force you to curb unnecessary expenses. Your vacation plans may finally see the light of the day this week. You are also likely to spend money on home repair and renovation.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Love: The Tower

Mood: The Moon

Career: The Empress

Seniors are likely to set new benchmarks to achieve goals for you due to your proven abilities. The inflow of money would be more than expected. A property is likely to fetch good returns with timely decisions. A family elder’s health may improve and you would spend quality time with him or her. Don’t let some failures force you to give up the search for your soul mate this week. Travel only if you have to do it, as a trip would be fraught with problems. You should strive to make accolades a regular feature this week. Don’t waste any time and consult a doctor immediately if you feel difficulties like back pain or discomfort in the abdomen. Go out on a regular walk for the sake of good health.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Love: Devil

Mood: Ace of Swords

Career: Three of Coins

Involve yourself in playing sports because it is the secret of perpetual youthfulness. Your willingness to learn is likely to bring appreciation for your work on the professional front. Eyeing specific stocks in the best sectors will fetch good returns and consolidate your financial position. Prospects of owning property look bright, so go for it as this seems to be an auspicious time. Those in business could go on business-related trips and will benefit from such journeys. The absence of a competitive environment at the workplace would prevent you from exhibiting your talent. The road of love life is likely to become a bit bumpy due to minor misunderstandings. Remain patient and understanding. You are advised to stay away from any confrontation as unproductive conflicts can erode your peace of mind and spoil your mood.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: The Star

Career: Judgement

A lifestyle change may prove most beneficial for your health. You will be in the seventh heaven when you receive recognition for your achievements at the workplace. Careful planning would enable investing in long-term ambitious projects. Some will be successful in adding to their savings considerably. This is a good time to invest in property and land as returns are likely to be very lucrative. Crisis on the family front requires working in close cooperation with other members to overcome them. Using a romantic partner’s secret against him or her would create a void in the relationship. Also, don’t forget that wild commitments especially in love can harm your image. Unexpected journeys may cause a little inconvenience if you are not careful.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Love: The Fool

Mood: The Hanged man

Career: Eight of Coins

Maintaining an active lifestyle will be the key to your maintaining excellent health this week. Teaming up with ambitious people would augur well for the future on the professional front. Businesspeople are likely to seal profitable deals and agreements with reputed and influential firms. Developing a sense of sharing immensely helps in keeping the family front joyous. Romance blossoms as your partner spend quality time with you this week. Expect some good news on the property front, especially regarding the ancestral property. Make sure you interact with colleagues to improve your way of functioning on the professional front. Travelling out of the station may appear more of a hassle than an enjoyable outing. Decide with care. This is a great opportunity to meet new friends and make new connections.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Love: Ace of Wands

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: The Fool

Some of you are likely to bag a lucrative contract from a public or government sector. You will manage to maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. Working on parental advice would help in harmonising the family’s atmosphere this week. A fun-filled holiday at an amusement and theme park with your family is in the offing for some. Matters relating to an old property may settle to your utmost satisfaction. Restrain yourself from investing under temptation in business to avoid losses. Unexpected responsibilities could disrupt your plans for the week. A prolonged period of tension with a romantic partner could force some to take a drastic decision. You continue to be resourceful and capable of achieving personal goals.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Seven of Wands

Career: The Sun

With a positive attitude towards work and life in general, you enjoy success on the professional front. A wise investment improves financial position and increases earnings. A substantial increase in savings is also indicated. Your generous attitude would contribute much to your love life this week. Your efforts to nurture the family front would succeed brilliantly. Those searching for suitable accommodation may get lucky and find a suitable house. Any journeys undertaken this week will provide you with beneficial outcomes. Some of you may likely suffer to be worried on the health front as prolonged ailments may flare up or worsen this week. Take preventive care to feel better. It is time for cautious moves when you will need your mind more than your heart.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love: Page of Wands

Mood: King of Coins

Career: The Empress

This week some of you could receive a wonderful gift from an overseas relative. Time to pay special attention to improving your physical health and overall personality for a better life. Your plan to enjoy quality time with your romantic partner in a cosy place may go off smoothly. Those of you keen to go abroad for holiday or academics may get a great package. You might find it a little difficult to pursue professional goals with utmost dedication; reassess your priorities. A slump in business would bring lower returns, so prepare well for contingencies. Spending too much on lifestyle homes can affect your future plans and bank balance; so, avoid it for now. If possible, make an effort to interact with an influential person for your benefit.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Star

Discussing future goals with experienced persons may give a new direction to your life. Fly away with your dreams, new business horizons are ready to be explored this week. You are likely to live up to high standards of excellence on the professional front. Engaging yourself in social service would give happiness to family members. The week promises to be a great time for love provided you want to enjoy it. Enjoying good health by getting serious on the exercise and workout front is indicated. Your plan to acquire property this week needs to be postponed for some other time as stars appear unfavourable. You should make a resolution to avoid criticising others this week.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: The Sun

Career: Threes of Cups

A romantic encounter is likely to add spice to life. Go on dates, explore new things and your relationship might go on to the next level. Emotional maturity and high integrity would enable you to thrive and excel on the professional front. Speculative transactions would bring profitable results for some this week. Close relatives may make some unreasonable demands; humour them to maintain peace at home. You stand to lose property or money if you don’t act now. It is a good time to relax and

enjoy your visit to a relative’s place later in the week. You succeed in casting aside bad habits and negative thinking after being pulled up by elders or friends. Students will have to work hard to succeed.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: Ten of Coins

Career: The Chariot

Your thoughtful initiatives in love bring positive results as you catch the attention of the desired person. You are likely to succeed in surviving in the high-energy environment on the professional front and make your mark. It is a good time to invest in schemes which promise safe and timely returns. It may prove very beneficial. Childish behaviour would help in bringing happiness and normalising relationships on the domestic front. An interesting cruise ship is the next place for your vacation; make the appropriate arrangement. Your apprehension about a property may turn out to be true, so take appropriate steps to prevent it. Don’t ignore what others say about your actions because it will guide you. You will have to take complete rest to regain energy to avoid feeling drained and lethargic.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Celeb birthday: Pankaj Tripathi, September 5, Virgo

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON