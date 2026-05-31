Weekly Tarot Horoscope for May 31-June 7, 2026: Find what the cards have in store for you

Aries: Page of Pentacles

Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs (Pixabay)

This week brings fresh opportunities around career, finances, studies, or personal growth. A new beginning may start slowly, but it has strong long-term potential if you stay disciplined and patient. Stay open to learning instead of expecting instant results. Small efforts now may create bigger rewards later.

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Lucky Tip: Keep one coin separately in your wallet this week for abundant energy.

Taurus: Two of Wands

This week asks you to think bigger about your future. Important choices, travel plans, expansion, or long-term goals may slowly begin forming now. Stop limiting yourself to situations that only feel emotionally safe. Growth begins the moment you trust your own potential more deeply.

Lucky Tip: Write one future goal on paper and place it near your bedside.

Gemini: Strength

Your emotional resilience becomes your biggest strength this week. Even if situations feel intense around you, your calmness protects your peace better than emotional reactions ever could. This is a powerful period for emotional healing, patience, and rebuilding confidence slowly.

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{{^usCountry}} Lucky Tip: Spend a few minutes in sunlight every morning for stronger positive energy. Cancer: Star {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Tip: Spend a few minutes in sunlight every morning for stronger positive energy. Cancer: Star {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A soft healing energy surrounds your week. Hope slowly returns where disappointment once existed. Delayed manifestations may begin aligning quietly now. Trust divine timing instead of emotionally forcing outcomes. The universe is still working behind the scenes for you. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A soft healing energy surrounds your week. Hope slowly returns where disappointment once existed. Delayed manifestations may begin aligning quietly now. Trust divine timing instead of emotionally forcing outcomes. The universe is still working behind the scenes for you. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lucky Tip: Spend a few moments under the night sky while focusing on one wish. Leo: Ace of Wands {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Tip: Spend a few moments under the night sky while focusing on one wish. Leo: Ace of Wands {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fresh energy surrounds your week. New opportunities, motivation, creative ideas, or exciting beginnings may suddenly reignite your spirit. This is a strong time for taking bold action instead of remaining emotionally stuck in old routines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fresh energy surrounds your week. New opportunities, motivation, creative ideas, or exciting beginnings may suddenly reignite your spirit. This is a strong time for taking bold action instead of remaining emotionally stuck in old routines. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lucky Tip: Light incense while speaking one new goal aloud confidently. Virgo: Eight of Swords {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucky Tip: Light incense while speaking one new goal aloud confidently. Virgo: Eight of Swords {{/usCountry}}

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Overthinking may become your biggest challenge this week. Fear or emotional doubt could make situations feel heavier than they truly are. Stop replaying worst-case scenarios repeatedly. Protect your peace and trust that not every fear reflects reality.

Lucky Tip: Practice deep breathing before sleeping to calm mental exhaustion.

Libra: Hierophant

This week asks you to reconnect with structure, routines, spiritual grounding, and emotional discipline. Advice from someone experienced may become important now. Stability grows stronger when you stop emotionally resisting necessary routines or responsibilities.

Lucky Tip: Light a diya in the evening for peace and grounded energy.

Scorpio: Hermit

This week asks you to slow down emotionally and reconnect with yourself more deeply. Solitude may feel more comforting than outside noise right now. Important realizations may arrive quietly through reflection, healing, or emotional distance from distractions.

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Lucky Tip: Spend a few quiet moments alone without your phone every day this week.

Sagittarius: Ten of Cups

A beautiful emotional energy surrounds your week. Happiness, emotional fulfilment, family support, peaceful relationships, or emotional comfort may slowly begin increasing now. Allow yourself to enjoy peaceful moments instead of expecting disappointment constantly.

Lucky Tip: Share a meal or meaningful conversation with loved ones this week.

Capricorn: Six of Cups

Past memories, emotions, or people may return strongly this week. Not every return is meant for reunion; some are meant for healing and closure. Protect your peace from romanticizing situations that already taught you emotional lessons.

Lucky Tip: Clean your room while listening to calming music for emotional release.

Aquarius: Five of Swords

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This week may bring ego clashes, misunderstandings, or emotionally draining situations. Not every battle deserves your energy. Walking away from unnecessary conflict may protect your peace more than trying to prove yourself constantly.

Lucky Tip: Burn camphor once this week to clear heavy emotional energy.

Pisces: Hanged Man

This week asks you to slow down and stop forcing movement where clarity has not fully arrived yet. Delays may actually be protecting you from emotionally rushed decisions. Important perspective shifts may happen quietly now.

Lucky Tip: Spend a few moments in silence before making important choices this week.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Energy Worker, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

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Contact 9654465163

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kishori Sud ...Read More Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.com Read Less

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