Western Astrology says a planetary transit is going to bring major transformation for 7 Years. An expert explains how

It’s not every day that astrologers talk about cosmic shifts and astrology events to shape nearly a decade. But according to astrologer Galit Raiman, a major planetary movement in 2026 could do exactly that, which may influence how people think, communicate, and experience the world.

Uranus in Gemini is going to bring major transformation for 7 Years(Pixabay)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Raiman explains what could be the possibility when Uranus moves into Gemini on April 25, 2026, and stays until 2033.

Also Read A US astrologer says Mars in Aries transit may bring new beginnings to these zodiac signs this week

What changes can you expect with Uranus in Gemini in 2026?

In astrology, Uranus is often associated with disruption, innovation, and sudden change. Gemini, on the other hand, governs communication, learning, and ideas.

When Uranus enters Gemini, expect the unexpected, especially in the way we think, speak, and share knowledge. This combination creates a fast-moving, mentally charged energy that can reshape everyday life in subtle but powerful ways.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Impact of Uranus in Gemini on your life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Impact of Uranus in Gemini on your life {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Your mind will not work the same way it used to. There will be a shift in perception, in curiosity, in how quickly you absorb and respond to information. She describes this period as one where:

Ideas may come faster than ever

Attention spans could shift

Conversations may become more intense and dynamic

Why is this a rare planetary transit of 2026?

According to Raiman, Uranus energy is unpredictable by nature.

“It doesn’t follow rules,” she says. “It breaks them.” That’s why this period may feel unstable at times, bringing sudden insights, unexpected changes, and moments of mental restlessness.

Disclaimer: This article is based on inputs taken from social media. HT does not claim authenticity of this prediction.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON