What does the Leap Year 2024 predict for your zodiac sign? Here's what the stars says

Leap years that happen every four years will be celebrated on February 29, 2024. This is the first time it's been on the Gregorian calendar since 2020. Leap year falls during the Pisces season, from February 19 to March 20 each year. Read your Leap Year 2024 predictions as per you zodiac sign.(HT File Photo)

Also Read Pisces Season 2024: All you should know about this season and its effect on your sun sign

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Since February gets an extra day, the year will have 366 days instead of the usual 365. This means people born on February 29 can finally celebrate their birthday on the exact date, rather than having to choose between February 28 or March 1 in regular years.

This Leap Year, Aries, you might receive some great news about your finances, which could bring a lot of positivity into your life. This news could come in different forms. Firstly, you might have a fantastic idea or realization that inspires you to change how you handle your money. Trust your gut feelings and pay attention to your intuition during this time.

Additionally, this positive financial news might also involve someone else. Someone may have been supporting you from the sidelines, and now they're ready to step in and help you. This support could come in the form of a raise at work, landing a new client, or even getting a job offer. Keep your eyes open for opportunities, as they might be coming your way soon!

Taurus, get ready to expand your social circle this Leap Year! You might feel more popular than ever, as everyone wants to be around you. Take advantage of this by embracing your magnetic charm, especially on Leap Day.

Consider attending events, networking mixers, or spending time with friends. You could also benefit from reaching out to people you know and asking for a special favour or support.

During this time, you might also realize that a major long-term goal, hope, or dream is suddenly within your reach. Be confident and courageous as you pursue your aspirations. Believe in yourself, because you've got what it takes to make things happen!

Gemini, if you've been holding onto some creative ideas, now is the perfect time to share them! This Leap Year might bring a sudden mental breakthrough or intuitive hunch that propels you towards greater success in your career.

With Mercury, your ruling planet, bringing you plenty of big ideas and opportunities for growth in your professional life, it's time to seize the moment. Don't hesitate to pitch that project, take on that important business call, or apply for that new job. This is your chance to shine; you could come out on top during this time! Trust in your abilities and go after what you want.

People born under the Cancer sun sign, get ready to feel the love from the universe this Leap Year, as it's sending you some wonderful blessings. You might find that a friend steps in to lend a helping hand, which could lead to personal or professional growth for you.

This support might come as an introduction to someone new or a favour that helps you step outside of your comfort zone and expand your horizons.

On Leap Day, you could experience an extra dose of luck in areas like travel, international relations or business, media projects, academics, legal matters, or simply trying something new that sparks your curiosity. Embrace these opportunities and trust that the universe has your back!

Leo

Leo, get ready to take your professional life to the next level because a major win could be just around the corner this Leap Year!

You've been on a roll lately or exploring new opportunities in your career, and this could be the moment where all your hard work pays off. Keep your ears open, and your eyes peeled on Leap Day, as you might receive exciting news.

This could be a bonus, settlement, new benefits package, or job negotiation. If you've been actively involved in managing your assets, investments, or working on wealth creation, this could be the stroke of luck you've been waiting for. Stay focused and keep pushing forward, because success is within your reach!

Get ready for some sweetness in your relationship this Leap Year! If you've been discussing long-term plans with your partner, Leap Day could be a significant moment for both of you.

February 29th, could be an excellent time to discuss how you can support each other's personal and professional growth. Like a power couple, you might discuss ways to pursue your goals together. If you've been considering long-distance travel, international business ventures, or returning to school, now is the time to take action.

Consider submitting proposals or contacting people who can help you make your dreams a reality. With the support of your partner and the energy of Leap Year, you could be in luck as you embark on this journey together!

Get ready to put in some serious work because it's going to pay off big time! This Leap Year could bring you a ton of extra opportunities when it comes to your work and finances.

You might find yourself discussing a new benefits package with your employer or exploring ways to improve your financial situation. The current cosmic alignment is in your favour, especially regarding legal matters, wealth creation, settlements, or even inheritances.

Consider connecting with a financial advisor to discuss your long-term financial goals to make the most of this time. They can help you navigate the opportunities coming your way and set you up for success in the future. Keep grinding, Libra, because your hard work will bring you some well-deserved rewards!

According to astrological predictions, this leap will bring luck to your love life this year! With all the cosmic energy in your favour, you might find yourself falling head over heels in love or having deep, meaningful conversations with your partner. If you're single, this is the perfect time to put yourself out there and meet new people or go on that first date you've been thinking about.

For those already in a relationship, consider planning something exciting and adventurous together or discussing your future goals as a couple. You might also receive some good news related to children or creative projects, adding even more joy to your life. Embrace the love and positivity coming your way, Scorpio, because this Leap Year could be truly magical for you in matters of the heart!

Keep your groove going because this Leap Year could see you building a better balance between work and life.

On February 29th, get ready for a sweet and likely fast-paced holiday! This day brings you an opportunity not only to have a great time but also to receive good news related to your employment, daily routines, and family matters.

Make sure to capitalize on this positive energy by tackling your work tasks first and then spending some extra time with your loved ones. Finding harmony between your professional and personal life will bring you greater fulfilment and happiness. Enjoy the flow of positivity and make the most of the opportunities coming your way!

Prepare for a day filled with fun this Leap Day! If the opportunity for travel arises, seize it with both hands. Whether it's exploring your city as a tourist or venturing to nearby destinations with your loved ones or friends, you'll be glad you did.

While everyone has the potential to benefit from the positive energy of this day, singles may find themselves particularly lucky. Keep an open mind and heart, as this could be a special day to meet someone new while out and about.

If you're creative, take advantage of Leap Day to brainstorm exciting ideas. Let your imagination run wild and explore new avenues for your creative endeavours. Whether it's writing, painting, or pursuing any other artistic passion, this day offers a prime opportunity to tap into your creative energy and bring your ideas to life. Enjoy the adventure and embrace the possibilities that Leap Day brings!

Aquarius, brace yourself for a potential clash between your personal and professional life—but don't worry, it's for the better! A boost of energy is on the horizon, bringing happiness to both your finances and your domestic life.

On Leap Day, pay close attention to matters related to your income, job, and finances. You may find that these aspects of your life align closely with your home and family situation. Positive news around money matters could lead to significant developments, such as a move or renovation that enhances your living situation.

While this clash between personal and professional spheres may initially seem challenging, remember that it's ultimately paving the way for positive changes and improvements in both areas of your life. Stay open to the opportunities that arise and trust that everything will fall into place for the betterment of your overall well-being.

Get ready to dive into a world of endless possibilities! Dream big, and don't hold back from communicating your desires to the universe.

With Mercury in your zodiac sign on Leap Day, you'll find that your mind is sharper than ever, and you have a knack for articulating exactly what you're after. This could be the perfect time for a special contract or opportunity to present itself, so keep your eyes peeled for exciting developments.

To fully embrace this energy, stimulate your mind in various ways. Let your curiosity guide you, Whether learning something new, indulging in captivating podcasts or content, or embarking on a spontaneous adventure. Embrace the spirit of exploration and allow yourself to be inspired by the endless possibilities surrounding you. The world is yours to discover, Pisces—go forth and make the most of it!