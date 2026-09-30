What zodiac signs are affected by Venus retrograde? Here are the 4 signs to watch

Venus retrograde begins on October 3, 2026, and astrologers say the transit could bring relationship, money and self-worth themes back into focus. Venus will station retrograde at around 8 degrees of Scorpio before moving into Libra on October 25.

A representative image of the planet Venus. (Pexels)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

So, what zodiac signs are affected by Venus retrograde?

According to Authority Astrology, Scorpio, Taurus, Leo and Aquarius may feel the transit more strongly because Venus begins its retrograde at 8 degrees of Scorpio, placing it on the fixed-sign cross.

Also Read Venus retrograde begins in October, bringing old relationships back into focus. Here’s what an astrologer says

Scorpio receives a direct conjunction from Venus because the planet begins its retrograde in this sign.

You may find yourself looking more closely at trust, intimacy, jealousy, attachment or unresolved emotions. Astrologers associate this period with reviewing what you want instead of rushing to act on strong feelings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Taurus sits opposite the Scorpio sign. That opposition can bring attention to partnerships and shared values, according to Authority Astrology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taurus sits opposite the Scorpio sign. That opposition can bring attention to partnerships and shared values, according to Authority Astrology. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

You may question whether a relationship still feels balanced or whether you and another person want the same things.

Also Read Venus Retrograde in Scorpio 2026: How the October 3 transit could change your love life in unexpected ways

Leo forms a square to Scorpio, another strong aspect in astrology. You may feel a stronger need to examine control, attention and emotional expectations in your relationships.

Instead of reacting quickly, you can use this period to notice patterns that keep repeating.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read Venus Retrograde in Scorpio 2026: What it means for different aspects of life

Aquarius also forms a square to Scorpio. This can put your independence and emotional connections under review in an astrological reading.

You may ask yourself where you need more space and where you want deeper connection.

What can you do during the Venus Retrograde in Scorpio?

As Venus moves backwards through Scorpio and Libra, you can use the period to review your relationships, spending habits and personal values. Cafe Astrology also describes Venus retrograde as a time to reassess what and who you value.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}