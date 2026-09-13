When is the full Moon in September 2026? What the Harvest Moon brings for US skywatchers

If you have been waiting for September's full Moon, also known as the Harvest Moon, you will not have to wait much longer. The Harvest Moon reaches peak illumination on September 26, 2026, at 12:49 p.m. EDT, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
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The timing matters for US skywatchers. The Moon will be below the horizon when it reaches its exact full phase, so you will want to step outside after sunset to see it rise.
But September's Moon can also be viewed through a spiritual and astrological lens.
The full Moon arrives on September 26 and is known as the Harvest Moon.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac the Harvest Moon is the closest to the autumnal equinox. The equinox arrives on September 22 in 2026, making the September full Moon the one that carries the traditional Harvest Moon name.
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For you, that makes the Moon a natural marker for the change from summer to fall.
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For you, that makes the Moon a natural marker for the change from summer to fall.
Find a place with a clear view of the eastern horizon and head outside around sunset on September 26. The Moon will rise looking especially striking near the horizon.
The Almanac notes that the Moon can appear larger and more golden when it is low in the sky. You can also watch it on the following evening if clouds spoil your view.
What does the September full Moon mean in astrology?
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In astrology, full Moons are often treated as moments of completion, reflection and release.
The September 2026 full Moon falls in Aries according to astrological calendars. Astrologers link Aries with independence, action and personal identity. From that perspective, you might use the full Moon to reflect on where you are acting from your own values and where you are reacting to outside pressure.
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.