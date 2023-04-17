Which zodiac signs are more likely to lie

Aries: Aries don't technically believe in lying but if the situation demands, it's not a big deal for them. They could lie for something as trivial as a date or something big like an injury.

Everyone is so good at it that none would be the wiser to a truth or lie.

Taurus: Taureans usually make sure to not put themselves in situations of a problem. But, when they do lie they believe in white lies that get the work done for them.

Gemini: Huh!! You know if lying was a sport, Geminis would be the winners without competition. They can make up stuff so quickly and won't even realize that they lied.

Cancer: Cancerians are protective of the ones they love. Family, friends or partners, are the only people this sign would lie for.

Leo: They like to add on. Their lie comes added as an exaggeration of the truth. It could be an incident post an event or just them overhearing someone talk about something.

Virgo: Virgos would lie if life becomes simple after it. Will this solve my problem? Yes? Cool! I'll lie. That's how they would think.

Libra: Libras are judicious with their thoughts. They believe a lie is worth telling if it doesn't harm others. If everyone is benefitting from it, then what's the harm?

Scorpio: Scorpios are enigmatic themselves and therefore, are quite good at coming up with the best lies in any given situation to save themselves or someone else. Ask a Scorpio for an idea of lying if you ever need one.

Sagittarius: Can't lie to save themselves. They know it as well. Thus, they mostly try to be truthful or will just lie in the moment and end up spilling the truth later out of guilt.

Capricorn: Spill it all, Capricorns. Similar to a Sagittarius, Capricorns would rather not lie. And if they do you'll know it sooner or later.

Aquarius: Expert, ehh?? That's you, Aquarians. They tell lies like it's an art. Most of us would end up believing everything that comes out of their mouths just because of the conviction with which they speak.

Pisces: Emotions rule this sign and their motives. Thus, if a Pisces is lying it's for the good. Of the others or their own. But, analyse a situation before taking quick decisions, Pisces.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on research and personal observations. Reader discretion is advised.)