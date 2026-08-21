Why is August’s Full Moon called the Sturgeon Moon? The history behind the name and what it means in astrology

If you are looking for the Full Moon on August 27, you may notice it being called the Sturgeon Moon. The name has nothing to do with the Moon's appearance. It comes from a fish that was once plentiful in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain during late summer.

Why is August’s Full Moon called the Sturgeon Moon? (HT file images)

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The Old Farmer's Almanac says August's Full Moon will reach peak illumination on August 28 at 12:18 a.m. Eastern Time, which means you can look up on the evening of August 27 for the best opportunity to see the bright summer Moon.

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Sturgeon Moon 2026 date and timings:

Eclipse stage Event Date and time Penumbral eclipse begins August 27 9:23 EDT Partial eclipse begins August 27 10:33 EDT Peak of eclipse August 28 12:12 a.m EDT Partial eclipse ends August 28 1:51 a.m EDT Penumbral eclipse ends August 28 3:01 a.m. EDT

The exact time will shift depending on your time zone. For much of the US, the Moon will appear full on the evening of August 27.

Why is it called the Sturgeon Moon?

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{{^usCountry}} The name comes from the lake sturgeon, a large freshwater fish native to North America. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the fish was once readily caught around the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain during this part of the summer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The name comes from the lake sturgeon, a large freshwater fish native to North America. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the fish was once readily caught around the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain during this part of the summer. {{/usCountry}}

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The August Full Moon names collected by the Almanac have different roots, including Native American, Colonial American and European traditions. The sturgeon was an important food source for Native American communities living around the Great Lakes, where the fish was once much more abundant than it is today.

So, when you hear "Sturgeon Moon," think of the seasonal connection between the Full Moon and the fishing traditions surrounding this giant freshwater fish.

Will the Sturgeon Moon be visible in the US?

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Yes. You can see the Full Moon across the United States, weather permitting. But this year's Sturgeon Moon comes with an extra twist.

On the night of August 27 into August 28, the Full Moon will pass through Earth's shadow, creating a partial lunar eclipse. NASA says the eclipse will be visible from much of North and South America, as well as parts of Europe and Africa.

Which countries will witness the lunar eclipse?

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible across the Americas, parts of Europe and Africa, and the eastern Pacific. NASA says, the visibility region is the eastern Pacific, the Americas, Europe and Africa.

If you are in the US, you will have an opportunity to watch the eclipse, although the exact timing and appearance will depend on your location.

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What does the Sturgeon Moon mean in astrology?

Astrology gives the Full Moon a different layer of meaning. While "Sturgeon Moon" is a traditional name rather than an astrological term, astrologers may interpret the August Full Moon through the zodiac sign in which it occurs.

For astrology followers, a Full Moon can represent a period of reflection, emotional awareness and closure. You might use the night to think about what has been building in your life and what you are ready to leave behind.

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