Why is the October Full Moon called the Hunter Moon? How does it differ from the Harvest Moon

October’s Full Moon has a name rooted in autumn traditions, but Western astrology gives it another name, the Hunter’s Moon. The October 2026 full Moon falls in Taurus, opposite the Sun in Scorpio. Astrologers associate this pairing with money, security, relationships and personal values.

Let's read why the October Full Moon is called the Hunter Moon. (Pexels)

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The Moon reaches its peak on October 26, 2026, at 12:11 a.m. EDT, according to Time and Date. Here is why the Moon gets its name and what its astrological symbolism means.

Why is October’s Full Moon called the Hunter’s Moon?

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According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Hunter’s Moon follows the Harvest Moon. Historically, people hunted and preserved meat during autumn to prepare for winter.

After farmers cleared their fields, hunters could spot animals more easily. The Moon’s light also helped people continue outdoor activities after sunset. Timeanddate explains that the name reflects these seasonal traditions in the Northern Hemisphere.

Also Read When is the Full moon in October? Know it's peak time in the US and what astrology says

Hunter’s Moon vs Harvest Moon: What is the difference?

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{{^usCountry}} The Harvest Moon is the Full Moon closest to the September equinox, while the Hunter’s Moon is the next Full Moon. According to the Old Farmer's Almanack, the Harvest Moon can occasionally fall in October, depending on the lunar calendar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Harvest Moon is the Full Moon closest to the September equinox, while the Hunter’s Moon is the next Full Moon. According to the Old Farmer's Almanack, the Harvest Moon can occasionally fall in October, depending on the lunar calendar. {{/usCountry}}

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The Harvest Moon traditionally helped farmers gather crops after sunset. The Hunter’s Moon became associated with hunting and preparing food for winter. Both names reflect seasonal customs rather than different types of Moon.

Also Read October Full Moon 2026: Astrological insights based on zodiac signs

What does the October Hunter Moon mean in astrology?

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In Western astrology, Taurus represents stability, comfort, money and personal values. Scorpio, where the Sun sits during this full Moon, is associated with emotional depth, intimacy and shared resources.

The Taurus full Moon offers an opportunity to reflect on abundance, self-worth and your relationship with money. You can use these themes to ask whether you value your skills, feel secure in your relationships and make choices that support your goals.

Also Read Farmer's Almanac predicts the Thanksgiving forecast: Know what Western astrology brings for the people

What does the Taurus and Scorpio full Moon mean for you?

This astrological pairing encourages you to examine the balance between holding on to security and accepting change. You might review your spending habits, reconsider a personal commitment or think about what gives you a sense of stability.

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Rather than treating a horoscope as a prediction, use these themes as prompts for reflection. Your decisions should still depend on your circumstances and reliable information.

When should you watch the Hunter’s Moon in October 2026?

The full Moon peaks shortly after midnight in the eastern United States on October 26. For many US viewers, the evening of October 25 offers a good opportunity to watch moonrise

You do not need a telescope to enjoy the Moon. Look up around sunset and watch it rise above the horizon.