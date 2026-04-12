Why this week may be an auspicious time for buying property and investing in real estate, as per a Vedic astrologer

The week brings a blend of closure and fresh beginnings in the lunar calendar, and according to Vedic astrologer Ishita Kotiya, a few days during this period may bring practical decisions such as property purchases and real estate investments.

Read your auspicious muhurats for this week from April 12-18, 2026.(Canva AI)

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The week begins in the closing phase of Krishna Paksha and moves toward Amavasya on April 17 before shifting into the new lunar cycle with Shukla Pratipada and Dwitiya by April 18.

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“This week begins with a tone of closure rather than expansion,” says Ishita Kotiya. “The early days are about reducing noise, completing pending matters, and being honest about what is no longer meant to continue. When financial decisions are taken with clarity during this phase, they often prove more stable in the long run.”

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{{^usCountry}} Astrologically, the Moon’s movement from Makara to Kumbha creates a practical, analytical mindset that may help people carefully review long-term investments. As the week progresses and the Moon enters Meena, the emotional energy softens and encourages deeper reflection before the lunar cycle resets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Astrologically, the Moon’s movement from Makara to Kumbha creates a practical, analytical mindset that may help people carefully review long-term investments. As the week progresses and the Moon enters Meena, the emotional energy softens and encourages deeper reflection before the lunar cycle resets. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One of the most important shifts arrives on April 14, when the Sun moves from Pisces into Aries, marking Mesha Sankranti. In Vedic astrology, this transition is often associated with the beginning of a new solar cycle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most important shifts arrives on April 14, when the Sun moves from Pisces into Aries, marking Mesha Sankranti. In Vedic astrology, this transition is often associated with the beginning of a new solar cycle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “When the Sun enters Mesha, it quietly signals the start of a new cycle underneath the surface,” explains Kotiya. “Even though the Moon is still guiding us toward closure with Amavasya approaching, the solar shift begins warming up new possibilities.” Auspicious days for property purchase this week {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When the Sun enters Mesha, it quietly signals the start of a new cycle underneath the surface,” explains Kotiya. “Even though the Moon is still guiding us toward closure with Amavasya approaching, the solar shift begins warming up new possibilities.” Auspicious days for property purchase this week {{/usCountry}}

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According to the astrologer, April 16 and the morning of April 17 appear particularly supportive for property-related decisions. “Property matters may improve around April 16 and continue into the morning of April 17,” shares Kotiya. These days may support practical decisions tied to long-term stability, especially when the intention behind the investment is thoughtful rather than impulsive.

Auspicious days for vehicle purchase this week

Earlier in the week, April 12 and April 13 may be more favourable for vehicle purchases, while ceremonies such as marriage or housewarming may require more caution during this period.

The week also carries several significant observances. Varuthini Ekadashi on April 13 encourages restraint and mindful choices, while Mesha Sankranti and Baisakhi on April 14 mark a symbolic turning point in the astrological calendar. The energy then narrows into Amavasya on April 17, often considered the most inward phase of the lunar cycle.

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“This is a transitional week,” says Ishita. The first half is about closure and clarity, while the end of the week begins to hint at renewal. When people work with that rhythm instead of rushing ahead, the decisions they make, especially financial ones, tend to feel more aligned.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and seek professional advice before making any decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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