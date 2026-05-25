World Tarot Day 2026: The most misunderstood tarot cards and what they actually mean

Every year on May 25, World Tarot Day is celebrated to recognize tarot as a tool for self-understanding, emotional awareness, and personal growth. Yet despite its growing popularity, tarot remains one of the most misunderstood spiritual systems today. Many people see tarot as entertainment, while others fear it because of dramatic social media readings focused on heartbreak, betrayal, exes returning, or sudden chaos.

World Tarot Day 2026: The most misunderstood tarot cards and what they mean(Pinterest)

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But tarot was never meant to work through fear. At its core, tarot is a symbolic language. It reflects emotional patterns, hidden thoughts, inner struggles, possibilities, and personal growth far more than it predicts dramatic life events. The cards are not meant to scare you. Instead, they encourage you to understand yourself and your circumstances better.

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Tarot through the lens of Indian knowledge systems

According to Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani, tarot may appear Western in its modern form, but symbolic interpretation has always existed within Indian Knowledge Systems as well.

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{{^usCountry}} Shakun Shastra, for example, has long explored meaning through omens, signs, animal behaviour, environmental observations, and spontaneous events. A bird crossing your path, an unusual sound, or a repeated sequence of events was often seen as meaningful rather than random. Tarot works in a surprisingly similar way. The most misunderstood Tarot Cards The Death Card {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shakun Shastra, for example, has long explored meaning through omens, signs, animal behaviour, environmental observations, and spontaneous events. A bird crossing your path, an unusual sound, or a repeated sequence of events was often seen as meaningful rather than random. Tarot works in a surprisingly similar way. The most misunderstood Tarot Cards The Death Card {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} No tarot card creates as much panic as the Death card. Most people immediately assume it predicts physical death, but that is rarely its actual meaning. In reality, this card represents transition, endings, major change, and emotional release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No tarot card creates as much panic as the Death card. Most people immediately assume it predicts physical death, but that is rarely its actual meaning. In reality, this card represents transition, endings, major change, and emotional release. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You may experience this energy when a relationship dynamic ends, a career chapter closes, an old identity fades away, or a belief system no longer fits your life. The discomfort associated with this card often reflects how emotionally difficult endings can feel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may experience this energy when a relationship dynamic ends, a career chapter closes, an old identity fades away, or a belief system no longer fits your life. The discomfort associated with this card often reflects how emotionally difficult endings can feel. {{/usCountry}}

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In many cases, the Death card reminds you that some endings are necessary for healthier beginnings to appear.

The Tower Card

The Tower card looks intense because it symbolizes sudden change, instability, or emotional disruption. This is why many people label it as one of the “worst” cards in tarot.

However, the deeper meaning is often more helpful than frightening. The Tower usually appears when something unstable has been pretending to be stable for too long. It could point toward a fragile relationship, false certainty, emotional denial, or a situation that has become impossible to sustain.

The discomfort is real, but the card itself is not about destruction for the sake of chaos. Instead, it represents truth breaking through illusions. Sometimes life removes what can no longer stand on honesty.

The Devil Card

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The Devil card is often misunderstood because people associate it with darkness, evil energy, or spiritual attacks. In reality, its meaning is usually much more psychological and human.

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This card often reflects unhealthy attachment, obsession, dependency, compulsive habits, toxic cycles, emotional entrapment, or material fixation. It asks you to honestly examine what currently controls your choices more than it should. The fear around this card usually comes from recognizing unhealthy patterns within yourself, not from anything supernatural.

The Hanged Man Card

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The Hanged Man is another card people dislike because it suggests stillness, delay, and lack of visible progress. In a fast-moving world, pauses can feel frustrating and uncomfortable.

But this card rarely represents failure. Instead, it points toward perspective shifts, patience, and conscious pause. Sometimes life slows down because rushing ahead would create bigger problems.

The Hanged Man reminds you that not every delay is negative. Some pauses give you time to see things more clearly before making your next move.

The Moon Card

The Moon card is often linked with betrayal, hidden enemies, or dishonesty, but that is only one possible interpretation. More commonly, this card reflects emotional confusion, uncertainty, anxiety, projection, subconscious fears, and incomplete understanding.

This is the kind of energy where assumptions can feel stronger than facts. You may struggle to see situations clearly because emotions are clouding your perspective.

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In many cases, the confusion is not coming from outside circumstances at all. It is happening internally. The Moon asks you to slow down emotionally and avoid rushing toward conclusions before clarity fully arrives.

The Fool Card

The name of this card often creates the wrong impression immediately. The Fool is not about stupidity, recklessness, or poor judgment. Instead, it represents new beginnings, openness, trust, possibility, and the courage to step into the unknown.

You may experience Fool energy when starting a new relationship, changing careers, moving to a new city, launching a business, or beginning life again after a difficult phase.

The misunderstanding comes when openness gets mistaken for carelessness. In truth, this card represents bravery and the willingness to take emotional risks even without complete certainty.

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Disclaimer: Tarot interpretations are based on spiritual and symbolic beliefs and are meant for self-reflection and personal insight only. They should not replace professional advice.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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