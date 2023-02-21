Zodiac signs of famous Indian Cricketers: Find out who you match with

Aries: Mumbai Indians and the Indian cricket team captain. Rohit Sharma knows the path to victory by heart. Being an Aries, he is a fighter and a winner for sure. One should definitely enjoy the boast of having the same sign as him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taurus: Sachin! Sachin! Yes Taureans, you share your zodiac with one of the best cricketers in the world. The one and only Sachin Tendulkar. With his love for the sport since childhood, he has persisted to be one of the best in his field. Just like any other Taurean who loves to work in what they believe.

Gemini: The former head coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri is known for being a talented batsman and a guiding coach. With his exemplary career growth, one can understand his zodiac sign suits him the best.

Cancer: Though not a player any more, this man's love for the sport knows no bounds. Mahendra Singh Dhoni will always be an integral part of Indian cricket. All know the amazing game he has given for the team and therefore, will be one of the best cricketers this country has ever seen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo: Yuzi! Yuzvendra Chahal is of the zodiac sign Leo. He represents the sign in his hard work, admiration and the luxuriousness that people of this sign tend to have.

Virgo: A Virgo in his true sense. Shubhman Gill always strives to be perfect at his job. With being named ICC Men's Player of January, he makes sure to reap the benefits of his termination.

Libra: Libra loves their family and so does this cricketer. One of the best bowlers we currently have. One can always trust Hardik Pandya in difficult situations, as you can a Libran.

Scorpio: You believe in victory and so does the cricketer you match with. None other than Virat Kohli. With a goal-oriented and fun personality, we have seen this sportsman emerge victorious through every hurdle that has crossed his way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius: Six balls and six sixes. One would know no better way to make you remember this extremely ferocious Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh. Sagittarius are optimistic and happy and so was this cricketer throughout his amazing career.

Capricorn: Rahul Dravid has been a name in this field for years. First as an amazing batsman and then as the coach of the team. His teamwork and leadership skills are lauded everywhere. So, Capricorns, count yourself as a proud Indian cricket fan.

Aquarius: Cheteshwar Pujara, belongs to the zodiac sign of Aquarius. Being adventurous and dedicated in Test cricket, he perseveres in his love for the sport.

Pisces: Mohammed Shami, one of the best bowlers for the Indian cricket team is a Pisces. While they love working for their goals, they also tend to have good observational skills and so does this talented player.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}