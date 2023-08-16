How to start practising manifestation with CorePower Ceo Niki Leondakis

Manifestation is the process of turning your desires, goals, and dreams into reality by harnessing the power of intention, focus, and belief. It's about aligning your thoughts, feelings, and actions to attract what you want into your life. In this article, I will be sharing with you what Niki Leiondakis has to share about manifestation and how it has changed her life magically.

Why did Niki Leondakis start practising Manifestation?

Representation Image(Pixabay)

Niki Leondakis, CEO of CorePower Yoga started manifesting soon after her husband passed away and lost her home. She felt clueless and had lost all hope in her life. Then they started questioning the universe and from there, her journey of success started with manifestation.

Her journey to success has helped a lot with self believe and confidence. She says , "I started thinking about what I wanted to do that would marry my passion for wellness with my deeper need to work from a place of higher purpose," Leondakis also shares, “While I always found a higher purpose in my work, I was looking for a more direct connection to that higher purpose. And I actually said out loud at one point, 'I think I had like to be the CEO of Core Power Yoga.'”

In 2019 Niki Leiondakis was been offered at CorePower with 30 years of yoga experience but with it somehow turned down after completing the full interview process. Later in 2020, she again got the same offer from CorePower. She then realised that things work fine when you say it out loud, the universe starts speaking to you.

Manifestation tips by Niki Leondakis

Here is how you can manifest to make your bigger dreams come true to life.

Believe in Yourself: Self-belief is essential for manifestation. Niki Niki Leondakis has always believed in herself and so it just took her 2 months to get back the same offer from CorePower.Trust that you have the power to create the reality you desire. Replace self-doubt with affirmations that reinforce your capabilities.

Clarify Your Desires: Begin by identifying what you truly desire. This could be anything from a fulfilling career to loving relationships or improved health. Be specific and clear about your goals.

Begin by identifying what you truly desire. This could be anything from a fulfilling career to loving relationships or improved health. Be specific and clear about your goals. Set Intentions : Once you've identified your desires, set clear intentions. Write them down as if they have already been accomplished. This helps you establish a strong connection between your thoughts and your desired outcomes.

: Once you've identified your desires, set clear intentions. Write them down as if they have already been accomplished. This helps you establish a strong connection between your thoughts and your desired outcomes. Visualize Your Success : Spend time visualizing your goals as already achieved. Imagine the details – how you feel, what you see, and the emotions associated with your success. Visualization helps program your subconscious mind to work towards your goals.

: Spend time visualizing your goals as already achieved. Imagine the details – how you feel, what you see, and the emotions associated with your success. Visualization helps program your subconscious mind to work towards your goals. Practice Gratitude: Cultivate a sense of gratitude for what you have and for the successes, you're working towards. Gratitude shifts your focus from scarcity to abundance, aligning your energy with positive outcomes.

Cultivate a sense of gratitude for what you have and for the successes, you're working towards. Gratitude shifts your focus from scarcity to abundance, aligning your energy with positive outcomes. Maintain Positive Energy: Surround yourself with positivity. Engage in activities that bring you joy, spend time with supportive people, and practice self-care. Positive energy attracts positive results.

Surround yourself with positivity. Engage in activities that bring you joy, spend time with supportive people, and practice self-care. Positive energy attracts positive results. Be Patient: Manifestation is not instant; it takes time. Stay patient and consistent in your efforts. Avoid frustration or desperation, as these emotions can create resistance.

Thus, Niki Leondaksi has always believed that by following these steps, you can harness the power of manifestation and bring your most ambitious dreams to life.

