Leo Horoscope Today, January 9, 2023: You may find yourself in a love bubble!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo natives might experience an atmosphere of love, care, and warmth at their homes. You can expect familiar bonding with close relatives as everyone comes together for a gathering. Your health is at its best today, though you might crave for some street food today which can lead to some gastronomic issues. Your financial resources are likely to maximize. With a little prudence, you could make some investments when it comes to monetary affairs. It’s a good time to pick your hobby like photography or blogging and plan a weekend escape. Think twice before looking for airfare charges. A mystery romance seems to have sprung up in your life. You might be on the hook for a fantasy temptation right now. Casual dating can turn into something serious. Overall, it’s a day full of positive surprises.

Leo Finance Today:

Enjoy the financial security that comes in with stable returns and profitable outputs. Indulging in brokerage can turn out to be quite resourceful. An online transaction is likely to yield unexpected profits.

Leo Family Today:

Parents’ health is likely to get better. In-laws might expect a lot of attention. The extended family is likely to create a difference of opinion, but you will be able to resolve this easily with your mindful behavior.

Leo Career Today:

Try not to participate in petty politics at your workspace. Learn to steer clear of negativity as there might be many trying to put you down. Academically, things seem a little difficult, but persistence, hard work and concentration can help the aspirants.

Leo Health Today:

You might experience a little acidity if you have some junk food, but some homeopathic medicines would easily cure that. In other aspects, your mental wellbeing seems to be in a good state with no stress hungover.

Leo Love Today:

Women are likely to receive proposals today as someone special tries to enter their life. You are likely to encounter an unexpected expression of love that is going to leave you tender hearted.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

